Cherish Your Memories of the Thanksgiving Table

Chinese philosopher Lin Yutang declared, "What is patriotism but the love of the food one ate as a child."

It's time for us all to be quite patriotic today, when we gather around and dine on the Thanksgiving feast. Whether you eat at noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. or later, odds are you'll be reliving some childhood memories through the dishes set on the table.

First up, the main course. Are you a turkey or a ham family? For years, my extended family insisted on ham. None of them claimed to like turkey. My minority vote was easily struck down. The very first year I hosted the Thanksgiving feast in my new home, I insisted on making both turkey and ham. Finally, I had the main dish I wanted.

Before you sit down you have to feed the waiting hordes something to keep them out of the kitchen and waiting patiently. I don't know how many blocks of cream cheese covered with pepper jelly we've consumed with Ritz crackers over the years. That and the deviled eggs (served on the white plate with the gold rim) were just enough to stop any whining.

But the most important part of Thanksgiving is the endless array of side dishes. You could make a meal off those and never touch the turkey. Those all important side dishes are where the family traditions shine.

At my Southern grandmother's table, white rice and gravy was a must, along with green bean casserole. I never liked that dish as a child, even with all the crispy french-fried onions on top. Once I grew up and started making it, I soon doctored the basic recipe on the back of the French's onion container. Substitute heavy cream for the milk in the recipe. Trust me, everyone will thank you. My nephew asked for my version so much his mother had to call me for the secret.

My grandmother made one dish that every lady of her generation perfected. We kids called it the "Orange Stuff" and demanded it be served every year. I'm sure you can guess what it was: congealed salad made with mandarin oranges, Jello, cottage cheese, and whipped topping. If you changed up the Jello flavor and added maraschino cherries, you had the "Pink Stuff." Versatile! I took it to a potluck and the group said the name should be "Orange Dreamsicle." That sticky mess brings back some happy childhood memories. In case you're looking for an easy side dish, you can find renditions of this classic everywhere online.

Oh, the carbs!

Sage in the stuffing or not? Do you use bread or cornbread? As a child my mother was a dedicated Stove Top Stuffing aficionado. She came of age in the era when society was telling women to go to work and let boxes and cans serve as your sous chef. It wasn't until my sister-in-law arrived on the scene that we rejoiced in homemade stuffing from her mother's recipe.

My sister-in-law also contributed her family's fabulous grits casserole, loaded with cheese. My mom's version of sweet potato casserole was rich enough to double as dessert. Of course we ate it in addition to any other sweets. And even though we were all Southerners, no one served biscuits with the meal (just so much extra work!) Instead, it was brown-n-serve rolls all the way.

All those carbs combined with the tryptophan in the turkey were enough to ensure pleasant naps after we ate. But we couldn't stop there. Even though each year people made noises about waiting a while to have dessert, we kids were clamoring for it as soon as the dishes were cleared. Each year you could choose between pumpkin pie, pecan pie (with Cool Whip or ice cream, naturally) or the best of them all: my grandmother's poundcake with lemon glaze.

I could leave you with the recipe for that poundcake. But you'd never be able to replicate it. To be honest, I've never been able to make it the same way Grandma did. She showed me how to make it in her old Waring mixer once when I stayed for a weekend. The process took more than one day. (You have to leave the butter out to soften and bring the eggs to room temperature.)

No matter where or with whom you dine today, I hope you have cherished memories of Thanksgivings past.

