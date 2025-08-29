The Collapse of Intellectual Courage: Why Scientists Stopped Asking the Questions That Matter

I am not a scientist. I have an English degree and life experience. But I’m good at asking questions. And when I looked at two transgender-identifying shooters targeting Christian schools yesterday, I asked the questions that scientists should have been asking for fifty years. Questions about sex roles, family collapse, and the fallout when natural boundaries are denied.

Advertisement

The answers weren’t hard to find. They were scattered across anthropology, psychology, and history — but no one had pulled them together. Not because the answers weren’t there, but because the courage wasn’t.

The Timeline of Collapse

Before the 1970s, the social and psychological sciences were rooted in logic and the scientific method, just as most of us were taught to expect. Researchers could ask hard questions about family, sex roles, and survival strategies without fear of career suicide.

But in 1973, the American Psychological Association declassified homosexuality as a disorder. They normalized it. At the time, it seemed like a small change, even a fair one to many people — but it marked the beginning of a terrible slippery slope. From that moment forward, the profession signaled that political pressure could override scientific observation.

By the late 1970s, the APA was not only revising classifications but also reshaping the framework of psychology itself. Its official publications warned against “essentialism” — the belief that sex roles and differences have roots in biology. That position spread through textbooks, teacher training, and graduate programs until a whole generation of psychologists was taught not to see what was right in front of them. Instead of testing hypotheses against evidence, they were trained to dismiss any conclusions that conflicted with social-constructionist ideology.

Advertisement

The 1980s and 1990s reinforced this turn. Postmodernism told scholars that truth itself was suspect. Evidence became “narrative,” and lived experience replaced data. Grants flowed toward progressive fads; research into the biological and evolutionary basis of family life, sex roles, or child outcomes dried up. By the 1990s, most of the old questions weren’t even being asked anymore. They weren’t just unfunded — they were forbidden.

That set the stage for the 2000s, when the final bankruptcy arrived. The APA reclassified “gender identity disorder” into “gender dysphoria,” treating transgenderism less as a condition to be treated than as an identity to be affirmed. The profession shifted from asking why these conditions occur to asking how quickly society can adapt to them. Instead of seeking causes, it normalized symptoms. What was once considered a disorder became, almost overnight, a protected category and then a celebrated one.

And so here we are: half a century later, with two transgender-identifying shooters targeting Christian schools and leaving dead children in their wake — and still the academy refuses to connect the dots. Instead, they remain silent while politicians blame guns instead of deliberately untreated mental illness.

Advertisement

The Fruit of Cowardice

What has been the fruit of fifty years of this silence? It is now unmistakable.

In the past two years, two transgender-identifying shooters targeted Christian schools, murdering children.

Antifa marches openly with trans activists, their banners pairing bloodied threats with slogans like “Trans rights or else.”

In Washington, a string of high-level government employees who identified as transgender have resigned in disgrace, undone by corruption, misconduct, or instability.

Rampant transgender mass delusions have led to unnecessary and often regretted permanent bodily transformations — mutilations sold as “affirmation” that leave scars no surgery can erase.

Skyrocketing mental health crises persist even after “transition,” with rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation remaining far higher than in the general population, despite the promises of activists and clinicians.

This is not stability. It is not health. It is not truth. It is the inevitable result of a system that refused to ask hard questions and instead chose to indulge fantasies.

The Way Back

It is not enough to lament what’s been lost. We must demand courage from researchers, teachers, and publishers. But we must also pay closer attention to what we fund. For decades, our money has been funneled into leftist questions, ideological fads, and academic frivolity, while the most basic questions about family, sex roles, and survival have gone unasked.

Advertisement

If we want truth, we have to finance truth-seeking. That means defunding frivolous or harmful research in order to support research that cuts against the grain, and it means deliberately asking the opposite of what we believe, just to test the answers. Only then can we restore logic, rigor, and honesty to the disciplines that abandoned them.

We’ve buried fifty years of truth. Now we’re burying children. Unless we rediscover courage, the graves will keep multiplying.