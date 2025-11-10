The Ragged Old Flag and Veterans

At Veterans Park near one of our offices, there are flags for all the armed services. There is an MIA POW plaque. There is a plaque listing the 9 local veterans groups that made the park possible. High above flies the American flag.

Advertisement

On most mornings, construction workers sit on the ground, scrolling their phones, waiting to start their shifts. Soon, the day laborers will be hanging around. Invariably, there will be one or two people puffing on pot so they can face another "work" day. And there is your garden-variety collection of homeless people waiting to decamp to the public library when it opens.

There is one man I haven't seen for a while. I used to pass him before 7 a.m. He is an older black gentleman who has clearly enjoyed more than his share of fried chicken through the years. But you don't need a medical degree to know he is not quite all there.

In the winter, I have a green overcoat. A friend of mine called me general when he first saw me in it. When I first passed the man in the park, he saluted. My reaction was: "Very funny, wise guy." After a lifetime of working in lower-rent offices near housing projects, I am the cream in the coffee. I figured he was up for having a good laugh.

But as I moved along, I thought, maybe he isn't joking. Maybe he is just in another place. Maybe his mind is stuck in the long ago. Next morning, I passed him, and he again stood at attention and saluted. I returned the salute. He was serious and happy with the acknowledgement.

On other days, he would arrive at the park early, salute the flag, and sing a patriotic song. It wasn't quite up for Yankee Stadium, but it was his start to another day patrolling the park.

Advertisement

The man has now disappeared, as the homeless do. Perhaps he died. If so, I hope they played taps for him when they lowered him into the ground. Yes, not all patriotic veterans are fully there. Not all are well-fed or well-housed.

Current Veterans Affairs estimates are that there are about 35,000 homeless veterans on America's streets on any given night. Eight percent of total homelessness. It is one of the great unsolved problems of our time. It is a scandal that, like most intractable problems, will probably only end when each of these troubled souls goes to his reward. There is no easy solution, but it is worth our attention. Resources that can help are listed at the end of this story.

Suicide rates among veterans have skyrocketed to 7,000 a year. About one every hour.

If someone you know is in imminent danger:

Call 988 (or 988‑555‑0100 for the Veterans Crisis Line) right away.

If you’re outside the U.S., dial your country’s emergency number (e.g., 911 in the U.S.) and tell the dispatcher you’re a veteran in crisis.

If you can, stay with the person (or have someone stay with them) until help arrives.

Remove or secure any means of self‑harm (weapons, medications, sharp objects) if it can be done safely.

RELATED: The ‘Slaves of Liberty’: Veterans Day and the Price of Freedom

Advertisement

These are not just down-and-out people. Tom Shillue does a great interview with a highly successful vet, Terry Schappert, a former Green Beret. Despite his success after his service, he had to overcome the diabolical temptation to take his own life. Yes, life is worth living not because of what we do, but because of who we are: human, thus valuable no matter what. God has a plan for our personal freedom even in our darkest night if we will be patient enough to wait. The specific story begins at 41 minutes. I've also added some classic songs.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Here is a list of veteran resources collected from the internet.

Veterans Crisis Line (part of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) Dial 988 then press 1 (or call 988‑555‑0100), or text 838 255 (TTY: 711) 24/7 confidential counseling, connection to a VA mental‑health professional, crisis assessment, safety planning, referral to local services. VA Mental Health Services (VA Medical Centers & Community‑Based Outpatient Clinics) Call your nearest VA facility, use the VA’s online portal (MyHealtheVet), or schedule via the VA’s mobile app Individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, evidence‑based treatments (e.g., Prolonged Exposure, Cognitive Processing Therapy), tele‑mental‑health visits. Vet Centers (community‑based counseling) Locate a center on the VA website or call 1‑877‑927‑8387 Confidential, non‑VA‑benefit‑linked counseling for combat‑related issues, family counseling, bereavement support, peer support groups. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (civilian) Dial 988 (general line) Connects callers to a trained counselor; can route veterans to VA‑specific resources if requested. Veterans Treatment Courts (state‑level) Contact your state’s court system or local VA social worker Specialized courts that combine legal supervision with treatment for veterans with substance‑use or mental‑health issues. Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) (e.g., VFW, American Legion, DAV) Visit local posts or their websites Peer support, advocacy, assistance navigating VA benefits, community events that reduce isolation. Online Self‑Help Tools - VA’s “Mental Health Coach” app (iOS/Android) - VetConnect (peer‑to‑peer chat) - MyVAHealth portal Mood tracking, coping‑skill exercises, guided meditation, crisis‑plan storage, direct messaging with counselors. Crisis Text Line – Veteran‑Specific Text HOME to 741741 (U.S.) Trained volunteers provide immediate text‑based support; can refer to VA resources. Substance‑Abuse Programs (VA’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services) Call 1‑800‑273‑8255 (Suicide Prevention Hotline) and request VA referral, or ask your VA primary care provider Detoxification, outpatient counseling, medication‑assisted treatment, relapse‑prevention groups. Housing & Employment Assistance (VA Homeless Programs, VA Vocational Rehabilitation) Call 1‑877‑222‑8387 (Homeless Veterans Hotline) or contact a VA case manager Emergency shelter, transitional housing, job‑training, education benefits (GI Bill), disability compensation.

Advertisement

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 74% off with promo code POTUS47. Join now to support this news site, go ad-free, and comment as you see fit.



