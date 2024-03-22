Kate Middleton Riddle Solved as She Reveals Diagnosis

After weeks of speculation on Kate Middleton's whereabouts, the Princess of Wales has released a video statement updating the public on her health. She was last seen in public around Christmas. Kensington Palace informed the public in January that she had undergone serious "abdominal surgery."

In today's video announcement, the princess informed the public that the initial benign diagnosis had been revised. The 42-year-old wife of Prince William of Wales said she is now "in the early stages" of undergoing preventative cancer treatment.

Her absence from public life has become a growing concern in Britain. The issue was further inflamed when the palace released a photoshopped picture of her with her three children for British Mother's Day. The doctored photo gave rise to various theories. David Clews, speaking with MP George Galloway on his podcast, recently stirred the pot, raising the alarming prospect that she may have a serious health issue, or alternatively, she is "on strike" from her taxpayer-funded royal duties.

Days ago, the Sun newspaper paid 200,000 pounds for a video of the prince and princess at a farmers market. Her appearance raised new questions about where she had been. Today, those questions have been answered.

In an odd twist, both King Charles and Princess Catherine have now informed the public they have cancers of an undisclosed nature. In her statement filmed Wednesday at Windsor Castle, the Princess of Wales thanked the public for their support and disclosed she is undergoing cancer treatment. William and Kate have three young children: George (10), Charlotte (8), and Louis (5). They will be spending the Easter break together as they work their way through this process. They will be strengthened by the prayers of millions of their fellow countrymen during Holy Week.

While the riddle of Kate Middleton's absence from public life has been solved, the royal family and Kensington Palace's handling of the story could well serve as an object lesson in how a public figure should not prepare the public for such bad news. That said, all are praying for a positive outcome from this devastating illness.

Here is a full transcript:

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirit.

Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means much to us both.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

