Irish PM to Step Down to No One's Dismay

“I don’t feel I’m the best person for the job anymore,” said Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar in a sudden announcement that he will step down as the leader of the Irish government. He said his reasons were “personal and political.”

“Politicians are human beings, and we have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t anymore. And then we have to move on,” he said. Shortly after returning from a St. Patrick’s Day visit with President Joe Biden, he made the surprise announcement that he would step down as prime minister; however, he is not resigning from Parliament. He has led a three-party coalition since 2017.

In a speech in Boston earlier this week, he cemented his image as an unserious leader, more obsessed with being seen as a worldwide figure in the progressives' march towards irrelevance than a practical political force working for his own people.

In that speech, he called St. Patrick “a migrant” and “a single, male, undocumented one.” Other than the fact that St. Patrick was a single male, the rest is beyond blarney. Varadkar faced mockery for omitting the fact that St. Patrick was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave. Talk about transgressing the “1619 narrative” in liberal Boston.

This smashup followed the domestic one-two-punch, which he said “walloped” him, of his foolhardy referendums to enshrine a direct attack on the family in the Irish Constitution. Varadkar’s proposal to exorcise the words "woman" and "mother" from the Constitution, which he characterized as containing “very old-fashioned, very sexist language about women,” put his complete sexual revolution ideology on garish display. The women of Ireland soundly trounced his appeal to the Dublin elite and the algorithm masters at Google and Facebook.

His shamefaced defeat was unprecedented. The attempt to say that the family is not an institution founded on marriage lost by 67.7% to 32.3%. The amendment to delete women’s role in the home lost 73.9% to 26.1%. Irish voters seem to be catching on. Easy divorce, abortion, and gay marriage, which big-tech trend merchants and corporate progressive colonizers have foisted on the Irish people in recent years, have not liberated Irish women but impoverished them.

As with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who catapulted from a marginal small-town mayor to a national spotlight based on being a “first,” Varadkar has ridden the “firsts” bandwagon until now all the wheels have fallen off. Varadker was the youngest man in the job at 38, the first of Indian descent, and most important of all, the first homosexual.

Yes, being first and checking all the boxes that the social media giants and corporate human resource departments want you to check leaves one important box unchecked: the one that puts the people first.

Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin said of the announcement, “I was surprised. I didn’t expect it at all.” He then praised Varadkar for his “courage.” Courage? When the prime minister said he had “limitations,” it certainly was no newsflash. And when he said, “ I don’t feel I’m the best person for the job anymore,” the addition of the word “anymore” made it sound as if he was the best Ireland could do at any time. Really?

As we see in leadership in the U.S. and most countries in Europe, Varadkar was a leader without followers. His constituents were special interests at odds with his own people. Getting out of town once people catch on to the fraud may be wise, and it may be prudent. But only in politics would anyone define it as courageous.