Will America Pass Its Dementia Test?

This is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. This is only a test. If this were not a test... How often have we heard or seen the announcement on TV, radio, or a cell phone as part of a warning system designed to save our country from disaster? I recall the time when a friend in Hawaii grabbed his gun, ammo, and supplies as he loaded his family in the car to head for the hills. It turns out some knucklehead played the real warning of an incoming missile attack by mistake.

Advertisement

Do we now need a real warning system about incoming insanity, not from some foreign capital, but from the White House? America is currently undergoing a test but not from some Emergency Broadcast System. It is a dementia test. And currently, half of the nation is failing it.

By not forcing President Joe Biden to either step down or not run for re-election, Democrat Party leaders and their allies who want to run their government and military agencies with no civilian interference from elected officials are daring reality to smack the country in the face. Dr. Strangelove, call your office.

It turns out they and their supporters are as demented as the person they are claiming is competent. They are classic enablers in denial that an elderly family member can no longer hold it together. Sooner or later their indifference to reality will lead to an ambulance call, an emergency room visit, or maybe just a call to the local funeral director to come collect the body once the remains of the old man who wandered out into the snow are found.

The political problem is that with the graying of our nation, way too many people have been there and done that. As unpaid caregivers for family members, they've seen too much to unsee what is happening now in Washington. The bobsled ride to incoherent nonsense is already too far down the chute to turn back. They've lived it, suffered it, run away from it, or just ignored it, but they recognize it in Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Many saw it before his first term. And it is not something that gets better with age. A doctor friend who over the years has been medical director of a nursing home, an assisted living center, and even a poor house told me point blank before his first election campaign that Biden's gait and the boxy way he held his shoulders were just some of the more obvious red flags of mental decline. Having treated thousands of seniors over the years, he said that what was coming would not be pretty if he were elected.

Well, with each passing day, Joe Biden's comedy reel of incoherency gets longer and longer and less and less funny.

Dr. Jill Biden's recent claim that hubby Joe gets more done in one hour than most people accomplish in a day is prima facie evidence that Joe isn't the only one who is losing it. To call it no joke at this point is almost a sick joke. The time is long past for politicians to tell us to stop believing our lying eyes.

Related: Aides Say Biden Is Oblivious to How Old He Comes Across

And all the pills and all the injections can't put Joe back together again longer than, what? The one hour Jill claims he gets his day's work done in. So the dementia test is on for our political establishment and voters. Is there no bipartisan group of leaders in Washington who can march over to the White House and tell the president that it is time to retire?

Advertisement

If not, they too have failed their dementia tests and need to pull the cord on their golden parachutes and retire to Happy Hills Farm. At least there they won't hurt themselves or the country.