Tuberville Drops Nine-Month Hold on Military Promotions — Except Four-Star Generals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been defeated in his goal-line defense against the U.S. military leadership's implementation of radical Democrat abortion policies. Tuberville called these policies illegal and has bottled up military promotions since February in an attempt to force the military to reverse its policy of promoting abortion even in states where it is illegal. He said the Pentagon's action is “illegal, circumvents Congress, and exceeds your authority.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III implemented a policy of giving military personnel paid leave and travel expenses to have abortions. It is a paid perk that is not even available to military members for the death of family members. The new rules allow service members and dependents three weeks of administrative paid leave if they have to go out of state for an abortion.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has not budged in his demand that the military facilitate these abortions with all haste. In a new must-pass defense bill, he has implemented rule changes that would negate Tuberville's goal line stand in favor of life.

Tuberville said, "I'd love to have had five downs in football instead of four, but you can't do it. It's got to be fair for everybody. So that being said, I'm not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer. We just released them." He vows to continue his hold on the promotion of four-star generals and other high-ranking officers while releasing 400 others.

Tuberville came under fire from some fellow Republican senators for whom the pro-life position is more a talking point than an issue they are willing to act on. These included Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who sided with the Democrat demand that Austin's policy of circumventing state laws go unchallenged rather than reign in the Pentagon pro-abortion agenda.

Tuberville has also faced vicious attacks from Democrats in his home state. Last week, the Alabama Democrat Party re-posted on X/Twitter that Tuberville's stance against a woke military is simply code for racism and that he "prefers his military look like Nazi German's Third Reich."

Someone should inform Democrat Party that after World War II, the United States launched war crime trials against the Nazis for promoting abortion. "Allied prosecutors made the case that voluntary and involuntary abortion were war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Goering judgment identified the Political Leadership Corps of the Nazi Party as a criminal organization, in part because of its policies promoting abortion." Hermann Goering was sentenced to be hung by the neck until dead. He escaped the hangman only by committing suicide.

Sadly, the leaders in the Pentagon have now gone from stopping war crimes to committing them.