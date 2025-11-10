Revisiting Iraq in 'The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah'

The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah, written and directed by Michael Peck, is a gripping documentary that weaves firsthand accounts and raw combat footage into a vivid reconstruction of two key battles of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.

Peck skillfully reveals how geopolitics, cultural tensions, and political policies directly affected the Marines’ experience while engaging in close-quarters combat. The real stroke of genius is Peck’s ability to expose the frustrations of the American troops while maintaining a stance of patriotism and love of country displayed by the interviewees. Their criticisms were well justified, as demonstrated by the combat footage, yet none of the servicemen interviewed threw their medals at the Capitol to make a point. The Marines present the situation and give their recount and assessment fairly. This position lends credibility and objectivity to the Marines interviewed and the documentary as a whole.

The videotape and photographs in the documentary are raw and authentic. Peck did not use reenactments to depict the actions of the unfolding narrative. This aspect adds another layer of realism that the viewer will have to grapple with throughout the film. The footage used in the documentary will not be found on YouTube, as per their content policies. Viewers will see combat as the Marines saw combat. They will see the savagery, brutality, callousness, and humanity in war. Perhaps the most brutal aspect is how Peck uses the footage so casually. The combat footage is not leveraged for an emotional response from the audience. There is no poignant death scene or sentimental climax. The savagery of war is simply presented as another day in the life of a combat Marine in Najaf and Fallujah. The casualness of the horrors of war is both jarring and sobering. Viewers should be aware that the video footage is unfiltered and often disturbing; discretion is advised, especially for younger audiences.

As powerful as The Last 600 Meters is, the documentary does drill down on Najaf and Fallujah only. It covers these two battles extremely well, but it does not offer a broad perspective of the entire war. For those viewers who are not familiar with Operation Iraqi Freedom as a whole, this may not be the best place to start for understanding the entirety of the conflict.

The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah is a powerful, gritty documentary showing the grunt perspective of the battles of Najaf and Fallujah in 2004. Peck’s writing and filmmaking forge perhaps one of the most cohesive retellings of the two major battles during the Iraq War. The frontline, door-kicking, no-holds-barred video footage and photography couple seamlessly with the warriors’ accounts to form a cohesive, fair, and raw perspective of those who fought there.

