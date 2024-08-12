Demanding Businesses Be Apolitical Is Now Racist

You are probably familiar with the whole "environmental social governance" stuff that was quietly dropped in favor of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" so that the left can impose its ideological will on the corporate world.

When the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) decided to launch its own counter system, the Viewpoint Diversity Index, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) naturally called it racist.

Right off the bat in its explanation, writer R.G. Cravens, a name that could not be more appropriate, defines the ADF as a "far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ hate group."

Nope, no bias there.

He also mentions something about the Target boycott started last year after the company promoted the grooming of children in their stores with eyesore merchandise and the resulting "bomb threats" that were, of course, fake.

Where Cravens' breathless explanation gets a bit sinister is in the following passage:

Laws barring “divisive concepts” have become a far-right policy priority in recent years and have been cited to terminate teachers who use LGBTQ+-inclusive or anti-racist lessons in public schools. ADF views inclusive education policies, such as inclusive nondiscrimination laws, as violations of conservative Christians’ “religious freedom.”

I try not to ascertain people's intentions, but the fact that Cravens put "religious freedom" in quotes sounds particularly chilling.

By doing that, it comes off like: "Your beliefs do not matter. You are not allowed to hold religious convictions that go against woke orthodoxy. If you do and you do not want to be fired or blacklisted because of it, it is because you are a bad person who just wants to hate other people, not out of any sincere convictions. Do not question the narrative."

After all, this is the same band of miscreants that tried to foist a new "Christian supremacy" boogeyman upon us, citing some obscure movement called the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) as being at the forefront of this new "threat" back in June.

Daily Signal's Tyler O'Neil gave a few more details about how the ADF created its Viewpoint Diversity scoring system, which apparently is modeled after the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, which makes sure corporations are correctly saluting the rainbow flag.

In other words, they just turned the system on its head to ensure it is actually fair to these businesses' many employees who do not want to partake in this stuff and alienate their potential customer bases.

But like Mr. O'Neil said, the SPLC has no real argument and just resorts to pulling the race card.

