Even Walz's Former Chaplain Is Speaking Out Against Him

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris chose Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) as her running mate for the 2024 election, and about as fast as she picked him, the scandals started to bubble up.

Aside from his record as governor of the North Star State, where he let Minneapolis burn to the ground in 2020, his record in the military was nowhere near as glamorous as he made it out to be, with many veterans accusing him of stolen valor.

My friend and seemingly sleepless writer Matt Margolis gave a more detailed explanation, but here is the skinny: Despite serving for a very long time in the Minnesota National Guard, he quit right before his unit was about to ship out to Iraq in 2005, apparently because he wanted to run for office. However, Walz claims to have seen combat and carried "weapons of war" in a fighting capacity and claimed to have retired at a rank higher than he actually did.

The good governor, of course, just said he "misspoke" about his service, as Margolis wrote earlier today. I am pretty sure there is a big difference between misspeaking and lying, but what do I know?

Walz's own former chaplain for his unit, Capt. Corey Bjertness (Ret.), recently told the New York Post, "In our world, to drop out after a WARNORD [warning order] is issued is cowardly, especially for a senior enlisted guy."

"Running for Congress is not an excuse. I stopped everything and went to war. I left my wife with three teenagers and a 6-year-old, and I was gone for 19 months," Bjertness added.

The former chaplain, now a pastor in North Dakota, said that while Walz deserves commendation for serving 24 years in the Guard, "the other allegations, which the National Guard members I have visited with believe to be absolutely true, make me believe we have yet another politician who has a very loose commitment to the truth."

I cannot read the hearts of men (only The Shadow knows!), but when your former spiritual authority in the military is speaking out against you like this, saying you just "misspoke" about your record in response does not make you look particularly good.

But because Walz has the letter "D" next to his name, do not expect this story to stick around for long because former president Donald Trump and his running mate Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) are the weird and evil ones.

