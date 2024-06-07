Check Out This Pride Month Hierarchy

For a movement that supposedly advocates for equality, this sure looks like the exact opposite to me.

Some user on X posted some sort of "pride month hierarchy" that just flat out makes stuff up the further down you read it, and says of it that "if you are higher above someone on this chart, you are not allowed to attack/criticize someone more oppressed than you, period."

Let's take a moment to examine it, and then roast it like a pollo a la brasa (sorry, I'm back in Peru visiting the wife as I write this):

So at the very tip-top of this long, long list, you have the left-wing boogeyman: a straight (shortened to "het" as in "heterosexual") white guy who doesn't think he's a woman. Beneath him are white women, then black men, then black women. All straight, all not pretending to be confused about which sex they are.

Then you have the normal, "cis" bisexuals. Good so far, at least in the sense that it is logically consistent.

But then logic is merrily tossed out the window when "gay" and "lesbian" are divided into two categories for some incomprehensible reason. Aren't lesbians just gay women? What is a "cis gay white/black woman" or "cis lesbian white/black man" but an overly complicated way of saying "straight white/black man/woman"?

And yes, it does get worse as we go along.

Now we start including the trans, the supposedly most oppressed group in the world.

Let's see you try making sense of these labels like "trans het white man." Does that mean a white woman who thinks she's a dude but dates other women by their (lack of) logic?

What about the very bottom of this hierarchy -- "trans lesbian black woman"? That just sounds like a roundabout way of saying "straight black man who dates women but dresses in drag."

This one user figured that out as shown here:

Ludicrous. The 1st four are the same as the last four. — Ultra Zoe Tatiana Chan🏳️‍⚧️🌳🥚🍆 (@Biotransgurl) June 7, 2024

Someone else pointed out that this graph is telling black people where their place is:

They're telling a whole lot of black people that they need to "know their place." I wonder if any lefties will have a problem with this. — Uberminch (@uberminch) June 7, 2024

Also, where do Latinos and Asian people fit into this? This other guy with the wonderful name/profile picture of "Traylor Swelce" noticed this and how racist it was of the original poster to not include them:

However, Woke Moments, the X account that brought this to my attention, suggested this graph could be satire, which seems plausible, but of course satire is indistinguishable from reality these days.

