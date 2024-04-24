Pro-Hamas People Being Dumb

Grayson Bakich | 5:31 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As scary as the pro-Hamas protests have gotten, especially at Columbia University and other college campuses, it is oddly comforting to know that some of these people are just kids or miseducated weirdos who don't know any better. This obviously does not excuse the people who are openly calling for the death of America and the destruction of Israel and hurling vile insults at Jews. But I figured we could all use a break to examine some of the acts of supreme idiocy that come out of these pro-Hamas protests.

For instance, someone with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani interviewed a young woman taking part in the New York University demonstrations. She explained that the goal of the event was to "show our support for Palestine and demanding NYU stops — I honestly don't know what NYU's doing."

What can New York University do to affect the war in Gaza, sweetheart?

At least this girl and her friend had the honesty to admit they "wish [they] were more educated." If you were more educated, you wouldn't be there to begin with. That, or counterprotesting.

X personality Oli London gave us this little number where some of the Columbia students camping on the lawn did some sort of bizarre performance art (but I repeat myself) involving red string, hoops, and wearing keffiyehs, the traditional Palestinian headscarf. The performance was apparently for Earth Day, which was on Monday:

This last video I found was posted by Charlie Kirk, which shows an event held by some New England outfit calling itself "Valley Families for Palestine." It's a twofer: a drag queen story hour that also teaches the kids to yell "Free Palestine."

Louder with Crowder provided a bit more details about this one. The group explained its goals as "being ourselves, using our voices to speak out against injustice, and being fabulous while we do it."

To make the whole event even more insane, the guy is reading a book parodying "The Wheels on the Bus" called "The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish." Yes, apparently it's a real book.

Bro, you are just asking to be thrown off a roof if the Palestinians met you in real life.

Then again, a good amount of pro-Hamas people have demonstrated before that they have no idea what they're talking about. Back in December, the Wall Street Journal's Ron Hassner showed data suggesting a lot of college kids (well, out of a poll of 250) had no idea which river and sea are being referenced in the notorious "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" chant. Nor did they know who Yasser Arafat was, and they couldn't say when the Oslo Accords were signed (1993) or even if any peace agreements were ever made.

Still, the sheer venom with which the current slate of pro-Hamas protesters are spouting their rhetoric this time around suggests they do know one thing, and that is they want to exterminate the Jews, and by extension, the West.

