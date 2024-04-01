Judge Rules Border Rioters Must Be Released From Jail

Remember that video from El Paso, Texas, not too long ago showing a bunch of illegal immigrants rushing the Texas National Guard and tearing down a section of barbed wire fencing?

Advertisement

My buddy Rick Moran wrote about the incident in more detail, describing how the Texas National Guardsmen were trying to separate the single adult males from the families, but the men refused to budge and started a fight.

Related: Hundreds of Migrants Push Past Guards, Knock Down Barriers, in Wild Scene at Southern Border

Over 200 illegals were arrested in connection with the riot, and 39 so far have been processed to be handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while remaining jailed on immigration detainers.

But because the left treats every day like it's April Fools' Day, El Paso judge Humberto Acosta ordered the release of the illegals from jail, the El Paso Times reported.

Why, you may ask?

Apparently, the El Paso district attorney was not ready "to proceed with detention hearings for each defendant. Another hearing for more defendants was expected Monday."

"It is the ruling of the court that all the rioting participation cases will be released on their own recognizance," Judge Acosta ordered.

The El Paso Times noted that it currently remains unclear if he ordered the release of those charged with "riot participation," and not those who faced additional charges like assault and criminal mischief.

Advertisement

Fox News had previously reported that National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said that the illegals involved in the initial riot would be processed for deportation but still somehow be able to claim asylum.

I am not a lawyer, but Judge Acosta's ruling will undoubtedly muck things up.

Regardless, this is just the latest case of illegal immigrants being all but rewarded for breaking the law.

The Biden Administration has been making sure illegals are taken care of, giving them free food, shelter, and travel within the country while thousands of military veterans who served this country remain homeless, as Catherine Salgado wrote. In New York City, illegal immigrants are being given prepaid debit cards on top of all the other freebies, which Lincoln Brown covered not too long ago.

Moreover, as Matt Margolis wrote, the Biden Administration plans to essentially grant mass amnesty soon, introducing a system allowing illegals who have stayed in the country for ten years or more to apply for a green card. That obviously won't solve anything and will only encourage more crossings, as illegals will simply come in and wait for amnesty.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Biden's Big Fix for the Border Crisis Should Surprise No One

On a similar note, why does it seem as though a lot of the worst excesses of the border crisis somehow trace back to El Paso?

Jose Ibarra, the guy charged with murdering Laken Riley, entered the country near the Texas city. I have also written about Michelle "La Chely" Pineda, a bloodthirsty maniac working for the Sinaloa Cartel who was also trying to set up shop in El Paso before getting arrested and extradited back in February.

Not even a week after I wrote about that, an apparent Hezbollah member named Basel Bassel Ebbadi was caught near. Ebbadi said he was intending to go to New York to "try to make a bomb."

Either the Biden Administration stops allowing this border crisis to happen (unlikely), or Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to turn El Paso into a fortress.