Not Even Golf is Safe from Men Beating Women

Look, I hate golf. Not severely, but my dislike of it was cemented when I was younger and was taking golf lessons during an extremely humid Florida summer (it always rained heavily at the course and we had to wait for it to stop, which meant it was murderously humid).

And yet here I am having to defend it, because a transgender woman (meaning a dude) won a women's golf tournament here in the Sunshine State recently, and now he could be going into the LPGA.

Yes, Mr. Hailey Davidson won the NXXT Women's Classic at Mission Inn (which is actually where those aforementioned golf lessons were held. Small world) at 1320 points, beating the second-place holder by 150 points.

The NXXT Women's Classic is an LPGA tournament qualifier, meaning this guy could be playing with the pros here soon.

In fairness, the New York Post did highlight the fact that Davidson came in 7th and 9th in previous tournaments after adopting womanface, which makes sense because golf relies far more on skill and mental calculation than it does raw strength. Even the best can lose when you miscalculate trajectory or the wind blows the wrong way.

Still, Davidson claims his swings have gotten 15 miles per hour slower since taking hormones. According to GraffGolf, the average swing speed for a PGA Tour-level (male) golfler is between 110 and 125 mph. For an LPGA-level (female) golfer, it's around 94 mph.

If his claim of swinging slower as a "woman" is accurate, if he was swinging 110 mph before, he's right around the same level as the average LPGA player. If he was at 125 mph before, he is still 16 mph faster than the average LPGA player.

Regardless of all that, this is just the latest case of a biological man taking away a sports trophy from a biological woman.

We've seen William Thomas go from an average men's swimmer to dominating the sport as Lia Thomas in women's swimming. We saw Fallon Fox crack a woman's skull in the ring and openly say he enjoyed beating "TERFS" in the ring. Two transgender women (men claiming to be women) took the top spots in the women's division of Chicago's CycloCross Cup. Some guy calling himself Anne Andres broke several women's powerlifting records despite being a middle-aged man.

I could go on, but the point remains the same: men and women are biologically different, and no amount of hormones, surgery, and "identifying" as the opposite sex will change any of that, not even at the DNA level.

Billie Jean King may have beaten Bobby Riggs in 1973, and there is no denying the impact of that moment and what it meant for women's sports. Yeah, Riggs was a chauvinistic jerk and deserved to be knocked down a peg, but he was 55 years old at the time, while King was 29. If they were the same age, it would have been much, much different. It probably would resemble something like the events described above.

Why do you think you never see women who identify as men signing up for men's sports?

Yet, somehow, we are being told that watching that very same scenario of a prime Bobby Riggs trouncing women in the same age group is fine, and if you say it's blatantly unfair, it's only because you're a bigot.