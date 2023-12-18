Irony Within Irony as Reconciliation Monument's Removal Halted

A couple of weeks ago, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed the migrant crisis coming to the Windy City on "right-wing extremists" who "refuse to accept the results of the Civil War."

Yes, we all gawked or laughed at how "flaytant" (I'm using it again!) such a statement was. Nobody on the right nowadays is arguing the Confederates' cause was just or that slavery should be brought back. At most, there might be people saying the common soldiers should be commemorated as a sign the country has healed from its deadliest war and that they were still Americans at the end of the day.

But for some bizarre reason, Democrats are still acting like it's 1865, except now they are acting like they were on the side of the Union. Ever since George Floyd OD'd on fentanyl, the left has been hellbent on removing any trace of the Confederate States of America ever existing, and by extension any American history since... well, yesterday.

After all, not only are all references to the Confederacy being removed, but American history is being rewritten to only focus on the flaws of important figures and reframe every development as being out of malice.

Which brings us to the more recent news of the Reconciliation Monument in Arlington, which is slated to be removed. This monument, as the name suggests, was built to represent the Northern and Southern states making peace with each other, complete with Isaiah 2:4, which says "and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks."

Nevertheless, the message seems to be lost in how it is conveyed, as those in favor of its removal have argued, and thus the monument has romanticized the Confederate cause.

We can debate the merits of artistic interpretation till the cows come home, but one cannot help but notice the irony in Democrats, who were historically supportive of the Confederacy, now saying we need to utterly destroy the memory of it, as if the war is still being fought 158 years later.

And then you have a black mayor belonging to that same Democratic Party now saying it's Republicans (or just the right) who are the ones still doing the fighting.

But hold on, it gets better.

A federal judge temporarily barred the Reconciliation Monument's removal.

And the judge, Honorable Rossie Alston Jr., is black.

Chew on that for a minute.

One-hundred years ago, a black man serving as a federal judge was unthinkable, never mind a black man serving two terms as president or as the mayor of one of America's major cities. How much more proof do we need that the rest of the country has moved on from the War Between the States?

Evidently, we need a black federal judge ruling a temporary bar on the removal of a monument celebrating reconciliation with the people who wanted to retain the enslavement of his ancestors, whose removal was ordered by the same political party that used to support that same retaining of slavery, just weeks after a black member of that same party, serving as mayor of Chicago, said members of the opposing political party, who historically supported emancipation, are still fighting the war that ended slavery, except on the side supporting the reinstitution of slavery.

We're hitting levels of irony that shouldn't be possible.