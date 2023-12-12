Of Feminism and Passport Bros

You might have seen a recent video making the rounds online of journalist Melissa Persling, who laments not having kids as she pushes 40 years of age and divorcing a husband who wanted to have them when she did not. Notably, she said she felt "unbelievably betrayed" by feminism.

Advertisement

Persling described how she wanted to make a career for herself when she married her first husband, telling him she did not want kids. This eventually led to them divorcing, and she lived a single lifestyle until she grew older and began realizing she wanted kids all along.

While we can sympathize with Persling and rag on the feminist lie that led her to this moment, she represents a problem that other women will be experiencing soon as they grow older and realize they made the same mistake

But there is an additional challenge for this younger cohort of women, that of the "passport bro."

"Passport bros" are younger guys traveling abroad to seek romantic relationships with women in other countries as opposed to American-born ones. They are becoming known thanks to a growing subculture online, with one of its top influencers being one Austin Abeyta.

Living as a self-described "digital nomad," Abeyta works remotely as he travels the world and picks up dates in the countries he visits.

To be fair, there are some benign reasons guys are seeking women abroad: being cooped up in their houses during COVID has made people want to travel again, being able to work remotely means "the second I clock out of work I am on vacation" (as Abeyta put it), and there is a certain appeal in finding love in unexpected places. Plus, it is becoming much cheaper to live abroad in places like South America, Eastern Europe, and parts of Asia (and just to clarify: I met my wife mentioned in a previous column while she was visiting the U.S., and I've been visiting her in Peru after the fact).

Advertisement

Of course, there are critics of the trend who say passport bros are essentially mail-order brides in reverse, that they are incel-adjacent, and that the whole concept resembles sex tourism. While it would be foolish to deny that predators are taking advantage of the trend, these points could also be turned against the critics.

Some men are going abroad precisely because they feel feminism, or at least the misandrist parody feminism has become, has made American women undesirable. After all, when was the last time you haven't heard the words "toxic masculinity" and "patriarchy" thrown around by our supposed moral betters? Combined with the fact that living in the U.S. is becoming unbearably expensive thanks to Bidenomics, why wouldn't the younger guys consider going somewhere cheaper to live and finding a nice girl in a culture that does not hate them for who they are and allows them to be the provider a man is supposed to be?

Related: The American Psychological Association's War on 'Traditional Masculinity'

While there are plenty of women here in the U.S. who do not swallow the feminist Kool-Aid and the economic decline can (hopefully) be reversed, the fact that passport bros exist speaks to the overall decline of America on both fronts as a cultural and economic powerhouse.