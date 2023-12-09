What Can Trump Do If/When He Gets the Nomination?

A common refrain from the Only-Trump crowd and those who have accepted Trump as all but a shoo-in for the nomination in the GOP primary is for the other candidates to drop out and unite behind Trump in order to fight Biden and the left, much like our own Jon Del Arroz recently said after the fourth primary debate.

Here is the question though: how?

Attacking Biden is easy, because anyone with functioning eyeballs and ears can see he is a senile kleptocratic career politician who should be in a retirement home at best and prison at worst.

While the DOJ and the Democratic Party (same thing, really) are doing their darndest to protect Old Joe by potentially throwing his crack-addled son Hunter under the bus with these new tax indictments, polls have indicated a good amount of the American public thinks Biden may have done something wrong.

Perhaps "attacking" Biden may not be necessary. If Trump is the nominee, which he could very well be, we all know the media is going to hang on his every word like flies around rotten food. All he would need to do is amplify what the House is digging up on the Biden Crime Family, and the press would be forced to acknowledge it and try to debunk it.

However, this is precisely why the Democrats have employed lawfare against him, keeping Trump in the courtroom and under gag orders to keep him from campaigning and spreading the word. On top of that, both Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron are open Trump haters, and there is little doubt they and Jack Smith will do anything they can to secure a conviction, even if it means they make something up.

And of course, as written before, the media will harp endlessly on the fact that Trump is a convicted felon if this happens. A poll from August showed a slim majority already believed Trump did something wrong (or at least unethical), and getting convicted will only cement that further in their minds. Sure, that poll is from August and more recent results could say otherwise, but the point is that Trump would lose voters from this regardless.

And here is one final question Trump and Co. need to consider if they win the nomination: is there really enough support for him outside of the Republican Party?

Polls measuring his overall favorability are nearly 50-50 but tilt toward unfavorable. There may be some segment of the population who can be swayed to vote for him because they came around or out of spite for Democrats and Biden, but that segment is preciously small.

On top of that, even if Trump doesn't turn off voters with his behavior, people believe he and Biden both are too old. Sure, Trump is clearly sharper, but some are arguing he is beginning to slip. Read any of his Truth Social posts and decide for yourself.

In general, while Trump may have an unshakeable and enthusiastic base the other primary candidates cannot really pull supporters from, zeal from people who already like him (and only him) can only get him so far, and this is why people are worried he will lose the general election.

Trump has a steep hill to climb in 2024 if he gets the nomination, and this isn't even considering the likelihood of electoral shenanigans like we saw in 2020.

But I am an optimist at heart, and seeing the media endlessly rend their clothes and tear out their hair over Trump never gets old.