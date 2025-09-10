Rx for Men's Mental Health: Dump Mean Girls & Choose Real Women

Hatred toward men has turned deadly. Eager man-haters are also becoming younger.

Five 5th-grade girls in Arizona schemed to stab a boyfriend who allegedly "cheated" on one of them. They chimed, "Just end him," and planned to stage his murder as a suicide. They were 10 and 11 years old.

High School girls in Pittsburgh made false sexual assault accusations against a male student because they "just don't like him." The tortured boy was placed under house arrest. The district attorney refused to file criminal charges against the girls “due to gender-based discrimination.”

When a female on Instagram posted the high male suicide rates that President Trump called out, another declared, "Rates not high enough."

Almost 7,000 mean girls liked her declaration! Evie Magazine explained that liberal females are "statistically the unhappiest and most mentally ill demographic in America." In the 1600s, women killed abusive husbands with the poison Aqua Tofana. Today, angry feminists swap recipes for this poison to kill men who voted for Trump.

I exposed the 7,000 Instagram misandrists on my TikTok, and men’s outrage went viral. Many responded, but with camouflaged handles.

"No one cares about us. I'm teaching my sons never to marry," one said. Another said, "My brother is now my sister because he was hurt by a woman."

"Women aren't in marriage for love,” said one man. “They're in it to take all his stuff, which often leads to suicide."

Another added, "My ex hoped I would self-end."

"My friend's dad was found strung up in the coal shed a couple of weeks ago. Nobody cares because we are men."

"I wanna be a dad, but can't trust any of these women. I'll be paying for a surrogate."

One man summed up current life morosely: "I'm dangerously close to the end because it's only safe to suffer in silence."

Men have never been taught to discern between the forest of nasty femmes and the grounded Real women whose emotional support they need. After they're hurt, to avoid stigma, they remain mum. Most men won't seek help. Internalizing hurt and anger leaves men four times more likely than women to commit suicide.

Real women love men, care for men, watch out for men, raise little men, and don't gripe about all the mankeeping they’re doing to keep relationships intact. They lament the shortage of strong partners. While men who have been burned vow to stay away, real women plead, "Please come back."

