Why Would Carney Be Selling Out Canada to the Chi-Coms?

Greetings! Today is Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. Blueberry popsicles, coconuts, and a day of real historical weight, since this is the actual anniversary of World War II ending.

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My calendar says it's V-J Day, Blueberry Popsicle Day, Pierce Your Ears Day, Spalding Baseball Day, and World Coconut Day. Cool off with a blueberry popsicle, crack open a coconut, and maybe skip the ear piercing today — there's a formal surrender to remember instead.

Today in history:

1666: The Great Fire of London breaks out, destroying much of the medieval city over the following four days.

1789: Congress establishes the U.S. Treasury Department.

1885: A mob of white miners kills 28 Chinese immigrant miners and drives hundreds more from their homes in the Rock Springs Massacre in Wyoming Territory.

1898: British forces armed with Maxim guns crush Sudanese Mahdist forces at the Battle of Omdurman, a stark early demonstration of industrialized warfare's advantage over traditional armies.

1901: Vice President Theodore Roosevelt delivers his famous "speak softly and carry a big stick" line during a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.

1935: The Labor Day Hurricane devastates the Florida Keys, killing more than 400 people, including hundreds of WWI veterans working in a federal relief camp.

1945: Japan formally surrenders aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, officially ending World War II — the very reason for today's V-J Day.

1963: NBC becomes the first network to expand its evening news broadcast to 30 minutes.

1969: North Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh dies in Hanoi at age 79.

1998: Swissair Flight 111 crashes into the Atlantic off Nova Scotia, killing all 229 people aboard.

Birthdays today include: Jimmy Connors, tennis Hall of Famer; Keanu Reeves, actor (The Matrix, John Wick); Salma Hayek, actress (Frida, Desperado); and Lennox Lewis, heavyweight boxing champion.

If today's your birthday, too, happy birthday — you're in good company. Have a great one.

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And before I forget again, Happy Belated Birthday to the great Don Surber, of whom I am a long-time fan.

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I wrote extensively about Mark Carney a few days ago. Turns out that as much as I dug up, I didn't dig deep enough. There's a whole other layer to this man's hypocrisy I missed the first time, and I don't intend to make that mistake twice.

In my defense, I should point out that one of the reasons for that lack is that I've been drawing what info I've had from the domestic press, both of the U.S. and Canada, neither of which is reporting any of what I'm about to show you. Certainly, they're not going after these items with the vigor with which they attack "Orange Man Bad" stories. Big shock, eh?

What we're going to discuss today concerns China. Specifically, what Mark Carney's been doing with Beijing while every camera in North America stayed glued to the increasingly testy standoff between Ottawa and Washington. Nobody was watching the other door. Except perhaps the President and the Soros Organization, for different reasons.

On Jan. 16, 2026, Carney stood shoulder to shoulder with Xi Jinping in Beijing and announced Canada and Communist China were forging a "new strategic partnership," praising Xi's "leadership" and outlining a roadmap for cooperation across energy and minerals (see Investor News' Critical Minerals Report dated 01.18.2026). Carney's own government's reporting covers energy, trade, security, multilateralism, and "people-to-people relations," which is a phrase I take as being bureaucratic poetry for "we're getting cozy with a regime that jails its own dissidents."

Carney's stated rationale: reduce dependence on the United States by diversifying trade relationships. Fine, in theory. But if your fix for being too dependent on your democratic neighbor is sprinting straight into the arms of the world's foremost authoritarian rival, "diversification" isn't the word you're groping for. The word is "swap." You didn't cut a dependency. You traded up to a scarier one, and somebody should ask why nobody in Ottawa flinched.

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This wasn't a courtesy call and a flight home. It was far more. Canada and China agreed to explore expanded trade in oil, natural gas, and uranium, with Beijing formally welcoming greater Canadian investment in advanced materials, while Ottawa reciprocated by inviting increased Chinese capital into Canadian energy and agricultural projects, including a specific commitment to "explore … natural uranium trade" between the two countries.

Then came the actual dealmaking. Hang on to your belt loops, kids.

Canada agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as part of the broader deal — a real concession. Investor News confirms Carney's government began actively rolling back tariffs on Chinese EVs originally imposed in 2024. That's not a diplomatic courtesy over tea. That's flinging the Canadian automotive market open to a state-directed industrial juggernaut and calling it strategy. Now, perhaps, there will be a better understanding of why automakers are fleeing Canada. By the way, you can add Honda and Toyota to GM and Stellantis, which were already heading for the exits. Something of a trend, here.

The Canada-China agreement expands cooperation across conventional energy, clean energy, storage, and — sit up straight — nuclear matters. This isn't speculation; it's Canada's own reporting on the trip, confirming discussions of "civil nuclear energy and uranium resources" directly with Beijing.

Notice the wording. I'm not claiming Carney handed Beijing the deed to Canada's uranium mines outright. What's documented is that Canada and China are deliberately, formally expanding cooperation involving uranium and civil nuclear energy. Canada isn't some bit player here. It's one of the largest uranium producers on Earth, sitting on a mountain of resources the developed world is desperate for.

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The Chinese EV concession should have every serious person not just concerned, but furious.

This is where the story stops being merely embarrassing and becomes an actual national-security problem. The Heritage Foundation (which I have problems with, but it got this one right) has already flagged it directly: Vehicles built by companies operating under Chinese government influence can carry capabilities well beyond ordinary Western telematics, and China controls roughly 70% of global battery production and 60% of critical battery minerals. China doesn't just build cars; it commands enormous chunks of the global battery and critical-minerals supply chain the entire EV industry runs on. And if phone switches from makers like ROHS and Huawei are a concern (remember the moves to ban them a couple of years back?), what do you suppose cars with serious telematics are going to be doing?

So Canada is, simultaneously, lecturing the world about building secure Western supply chains while quietly handing Chinese manufacturers preferential access to its own market. That's not strategic independence — that's strategic schizophrenia wearing a trade communiqué for a costume.

Here's the genuinely maddening part: Carney isn't screwing everything up. He’s playing both sides against the middle. In March 2026, Canada and Australia signed new critical minerals agreements, with Australia formally joining Canada's G7-aligned critical minerals production alliance, a Canada-led initiative explicitly built to diversify global critical minerals supply away from concentrated sources. That same reporting confirms Canada and Australia together already produce about a third of global lithium and uranium, plus over 40% of several other strategic minerals.

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Back in September 2025, Carney and Australian PM Anthony Albanese affirmed deepening defense cooperation and explicitly emphasized advancing the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan together. In November 2025, Carney secured a $70 billion investment pledge from the UAE, specifically tied to expanding Canada's own critical minerals processing capacity. That same month, he signed a renewed Strategic Partnership Framework with Chile covering critical minerals, clean energy, and defense collaboration.

So the man is entirely capable of building the right relationships with the right partners without handing Beijing an inch of leverage. Which raises the only question that actually matters: why China? Why open the EV market to Chinese manufacturers specifically, at the exact moment he's building allied mineral networks with Australia, Chile, and the UAE?

I’ll say this flatly: This was never about Canada not liking Trump. With Carney, it’s always been about the Chinese agenda.

The Donald hasn't made the U.S.-Canada relationship comfortable, and I'm not pretending otherwise. But even were I worried about that, it doesn't explain why the correct response to pressure from Washington is a dead sprint toward Beijing. Canada doesn't have to choose between becoming America's 51st state and becoming China's western expansion. There are roughly seven billion other people on this planet, and Carney's own government has spent the last year proving it knows exactly how to find allied partners when it actually wants to.

Keep in mind also, Canada is a country that has objected strongly to any use of natural resources. That, in fact, is a huge part of the reason Alberta is now strongly leaning toward leaving the Canadian Federation and becoming the 51st state. The federal emissions cap is the current flashpoint. Alberta considers it a de facto production cap and an existential threat to its core industry. Premier Danielle Smith didn't mince words when it was announced in November 2024: "I'm pissed — I'm absolutely angry." Alberta pushed the fight far enough to draft an Alberta Sovereignty Act motion that would have let the province bar federal officials from oil and gas sites entirely once the emissions-reporting system came online in 2026 — treating pumpjacks and wellheads as "essential infrastructure" under provincial law specifically to keep Ottawa's inspectors off the property.

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So, how does this mesh with snuggling up to China on matters of energy?

Carney’s long history makes these actions more than suspect. Carney chaired Chatham House's Panel of Senior Advisers and became its president in March 2024. Open Society Foundations — George Soros's grantmaking network, with over $23 billion in assets and expenditures exceeding $24.2 billion since 1993 — has directed millions into Chatham House since 2016, according to reporting circulating on the connection. That's a real, traceable institutional link.

During his Bank of England tenure, Carney became associated with the Brexit-era "Project Fear" campaign, which Soros personally backed with £500,000 of his own money.

Before becoming PM, Carney sat on the board of Canada 2020, a think tank Maclean's has called the outfit that effectively runs Liberal Party policy behind closed doors, with documented ties to Obama-world Democrats and access to Soros Open Society funding streams. More recently, Carney delivered the closing keynote at a closed-door Global Progress Action Summit in Toronto, sharing a stage with Barack Obama, Alex Soros — George's son, now chairman of OSF — John Podesta, Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

Now perhaps Carney’s actions make a bit more sense. In fact, they make a lot more sense. This was never a man improvising foreign policy under pressure. This is a man embedded, for years, in the exact institutional network that's been pushing this globalist, Beijing-friendly worldview all along — and Canada's uranium, oil, and auto industry, and of course, the Canadian People, are the ones footing the bill for it.

I wonder how much of all this Canadian voters are aware of, particularly since most of them are depending on the domestic press, as I was. Likely, not many.

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Thought for the Day: There's something to be said for the idea that Bill Clinton is likely the last Democrat who knew what a woman is, but I'm not sure what to say about it.

VIP members. Hit the comment section with your thoughts. That's how this works best.

Take care, gang. See ya here tomorrow.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Speaking of the Canadians

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