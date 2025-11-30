Indisputable Fact: Biden’s Policies Brought Terrorists Into America

Hi! Glad you could make it. Today is Sunday, November 30, 2025. We’re up to Turkey Pot Pies in the recipe book, today.

Today in History:

1877: Thomas Edison demonstrates the wind-up phonograph.

1910: The first traffic light patent is issued to Chicago inventor Ernest Sirrine.

1940: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are married.

1982: Michael Jackson’s Thriller is released worldwide

Today’s birthdays include Sir Winston Churchill and Samuel Clemens (more popularly known as the author Mark Twain).

Let’s start out today with an indisputable fact: Joe Biden’s policies allowed terrorists to enter our country. It's bad enough that the untimely withdrawal from Afghanistan was so badly botched that it had the effect of arming the terrorists there. Even worse, that same situation ended up bringing the war to our country.



And the thing is, the Biden administration knew it.

FLASHBACK: Email obtained by @HawleyMO shows the Biden admin ordered them to fill up planes with Afghan “refugees” even without vetting them.



Troops on the ground said they were shocked by Biden’s failure to vet these Afghans before bringing them into our country. pic.twitter.com/JMDrI6O7zU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

If you have any doubt whatever about this, do some reading on National Guard troops Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe. Or you might ask the folks down in Texas who arrested Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, who, like the shooter in the National Guard case, is an Afghan national. He posted a video of himself on TikTok saying he was building a bomb and intended to use it in the Fort Worth area. Interestingly, this arrest happened 24 hours or so before the incident in DC with the Guard Troops being shot.

The timing of these events seems indicative of either a coordinated effort or at least some specific event triggering both of the Afghans. Both were fast-tracked into the country under Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt nails this one:

The magnitude of the national security crisis Joe Biden unleashed on our country over the span of four years cannot be overstated. President Trump has directed his entire team to continue rooting out this evil within our borders. https://t.co/QdsTLFXauC — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 29, 2025

As Leavitt went on to suggest, we were repeatedly assured by Alejandro Mayorkas, Jen Psaki, and even Joe Biden himself that the program and its administration were safe and secure. Yet here we are, right where many of us—including myself—warned we would be as a result of it.



I'm not just talking about these two attackers. A New York Post article from this morning suggests that around 6,800 such cases have been flagged on national security grounds since 2021. The Post reports:

Of that number, 5,005 came up with a national security concern, while 956 people had “public safety” concerns and 876 were flagged for fraud, according to the data.

Of course, the usual suspects are trying to blame Trump for all of this, but it simply doesn't wash. The warnings have been loud and repeated, yet they were ignored by Biden—or rather, by whoever was actually running things and signing for him.

While it’s true that nobody has mentioned on official channels what the motivations for these two Afghans were, there’s a fair amount of facts available on which to base speculation. The left has been accusing Trump all along of using the National Guard to attack Americans. The truth, of course, is quite different. In these cases, the Afghans are attacking the National Guard. But after years of the same lies being told over and over about Trump’s motivations, is it really any wonder that these obviously already unbalanced people—motivated perhaps by Islamic fervor, or by anti-Trump fervor, or both—decided it was time to lash out?

Of course the usual suspects, such as the New York Times, beclowned themselves with headlines like “Trump Uses National Guard Shooting to Cast Suspicion on Refugees.” There is no question that the national conversation will veer away from the toxic rhetoric coming from the left that led us to this pass, with the usual suspects trying to blame Donald Trump.

The truth, however, is that blame lies squarely and irrevocably at the feet of the left, which began this ball rolling following the election of Joe Biden.

Biden doing all this himself is bad enough to cause great concern on the part of every American. If Biden was not the one making these choices (and there is increasing evidence to suggest he was not), then this falls in the lap of the Democrats who were running what was ostensibly his administration. This suggests these policies were supported by more than a few high-level Democrats. This should, in a just world, prevent any Democrat from holding any office above the level of dog catcher ever again. Even there, heavy scrutiny would be required.

You and I both know we won't be so blessed.

Take care today, and thanks for stopping by. Let's plan on your being here tomorrow, and tell your friends about us. I'll see you then.

