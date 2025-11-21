The Cost of 'Green' and Where Its Proponents Want to Bypass It

Welcome! Glad you’re here. TGIF. Today is Friday, November 21, 2025. Annoyed that my Buffalo Bills lost last night. (Shrug)

Today in History:

1979: A mob burns down the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan in reaction to the unfounded rumor that the United States was involved in an attack on a Mosque in Mecca.

1964: The Verrazano Bridge opens in New York City. It’s now the most expensive toll bridge in the country.

1942: Bob Clampett created what would become a Warner Brothers staple, "Tweety Bird,” in his short “A Tale of Two Kitties.” It also featured a spoof of Abbott and Costello.

Birthdays today include: Ken Griffey, Jr, Goldie Hawn, and Voltaire.

-=-=-=-=-=-

I did a fair amount of electronic housekeeping yesterday, reorganizing my notes, which I’ve collected over a period of 20 years or so. It’s funny sometimes, how pieces of things can fall together to provide new insights.

The first story that caught my eye was the saga of the 737Max, as reported by Miranda Devine back in 2019.

The 737 MAX was trumpeted as “Boeing’s game changer.” It reduced emissions by 14 percent and Boeing raced it into production to compete with a climate-friendly new offering from Airbus. But in order to achieve its green goal, Boeing had to use much bigger engines that didn’t fit in the usual position under the wing of the repurposed, 53-year-old 737 design. The engines had to be moved forward and hoisted higher. As a result, the aerodynamics changed, and the planes had a tendency to pitch up and potentially stall on takeoff. Boeing’s solution to this hardware defect was an imperfect software bandage that would automatically correct the pitch. In both crashes, preliminary investigations found this software kicked in even when the plane wasn’t stalling, with lethal consequences.

Devine's headline was a striking one: "Eco madness may be reason for disastrous Boeing 737 MAX safety issues.” Amazingly, that story is still online at the New York Post site.

Then I came across an article I published right here at PJ Media, back in 2009, entitled “The Hidden Death Toll of Higher CAFE Standards.”

What would you say, though, if I told you that this “good thing” that the government is forcing on us in the name of “saving the environment” is responsible for no less than 2,000 deaths per year?



Back in 2002, the National Academy of Sciences did a study on the effects of CAFE. They found that over the three decades CAFE has been in effect, downsizing of cars and trucks for fuel economy has cost us about 2,000 lives per year .



Less steel framing and smaller size equals more miles per gallon. It also means you’re rolling down the road in a vehicle with much less crashworthiness, making you more vulnerable to every stationary object, to that semi behind you … and to the guy in the normal-sized car.

That story, too, is still online.

I also found a clip from 2022 at Legal Insurrection, a quote from the always worthwhile Konstantin Kisin, which I used at my own BitsBlog, about a year and a half ago:

The pursuit of Net Zero by continually raising the cost of living is going to cause populist revolts that will make Brexit and Trump look like minor blips.

And finally, related to today's discussion, I located this little gem in my notes:

We’ve been watching President Obama trying to make a deal allowing Iran to have nuclear power for electricity generation. I can’t help but wonder why the green wing hasn’t been pushing the idea of forcing them into solar and wind technology.

Interesting that Obama was willing to give Iran a pass on the green agenda, where elsewhere people are literally dying, at his insistence, on the altar of “saving the planet”. It speaks volumes as to the priorities of the Obama Cabal. Wouldn’t you think that when you are located in an area of the world with the most abundant sunshine imaginable, solar would be ideal? And yet, Obama went out of his way to push for Iran to gain nuclear capability. As Gollum said, "We wonders, yes, we wonders, Precious."

Also, consider that one of the larger issues on the minds of Americans is high food prices. I suggest that one major reason for those higher prices can be traced directly back to the "green" agenda, which has made its way into law and common practice — again trying to “Save The Planet".

Consumer confidence is not exactly in record-breaking territory because of the higher prices caused by self-inflicted shortages. Do not underestimate the psychological effect this “green” nonsense has on a populace. I can't help but wonder if that isn't part of the plan.

I suggest that the height of conceit is believing that we can control nature. But that’s the central precept of the “Green New Deal." The results of that agenda are instructive. Then, too, where the same left wants to enforce that green mandate and where it doesn't is also instructive.



I’ll leave you with a fairly extended video on the subject of “green” energy. Run time is about 45 minutes.

Take care. I’ll see you here tomorrow.

