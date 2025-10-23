Democrats Must Change Direction or Close Their Doors

A restaurant in my neighborhood went out of business recently. It now stands abandoned. A sad sight, really. The reason for its demise was not the surroundings; the neighborhood is actually quite nice. The corner the empty building stands on today had been a good one for many years, previous to the recent management, in terms of customer draw. Indeed, there’s another restaurant just up the street that’s going great guns.



The problem was the food. It wasn’t just bad; it was abysmal. Nobody liked the place, because puking on your Pumas in a restaurant, even one with such a nice atmosphere, is not a popular pastime, at least for most folks. So they tell me, anyway.

This closing, then, reinforces a basic in a free-market society: When you’re selling something that nobody wants, you don’t sell much, and eventually, regardless of what finger-pointing you do and no matter the amount of money you spend on advertising, and regardless of any other factor, you go out of business.

Now, generally speaking, upon realizing your problem, you don’t try to arrange to burn down the restaurant next door, poison their customers, put glass in their food, and level lawsuits to bankrupt them. If you’re an honorable person, without criminal intent, you either try to improve your own situation by providing what the people DO want, or else you simply go out of business — often never really understanding just what the problem was. At this point, someone springs up to take your place, and if, in the likely event that they do the job better, they survive. If they don’t, they follow you down the path you took.

Or, if you’ve got a spine, you buck up and try again, under a different business name and most likely a new location, hoping that you get it right next time. Such things are a fact of life when talking about a free marketplace, whatever widget is being sold.

Now, let’s bring that basic concept into the world of politics and translate this into what Ronald Reagan used to call “the free market of ideas.” In a free market, as we’ve seen, if you’re trying to sell something nobody wants, you go out of business.

The most recent presidential elections would seem to fall into this paradigm rather neatly for the Democrats. Following their most recent pummeling (was it almost a year ago already?) and right up to today, the Democrats are still trying to figure out just what happened. It’s a sure bet that the legacy media doesn’t understand it, either. At the moment, the blame shifts keep going around in circles, from stolen votes (hacking the election) to ‘redneck’ support of the President to the mantra that the voters are stupid, and so on. KJP says in her book, for example, that the American voter is too dumb to identify that Harris was the far superior candidate.

The real reason, however, is simple enough to someone willing to look at the real cause: It’s that the people of America are, in increasingly larger numbers, simply not buying what the Democrats are selling anymore. This is by no means a matter of the country swinging to the right, as many will claim. This is a matter of the Democrats swinging to the left — and away from the vast majority of Americans. Put another way, America isn't leaving the Democrats; the Democrats have left America.

The left, with the power of a cowed Democratic party establishment like Schumer behind it, has in fact started a war on America, American values, and American culture. Anyone who opposes it is labeled a redneck, a religious fundie, a Nazi, a storm trooper, etc. — you know the drill. It’s gotten to the point where the far leftists have taken over the Democratic party so completely that they’re able to issue edicts. That’s precisely why the government is still shut down at the moment.

In short, Democrats are in trouble today because they have been taken over by the far left extreme of their own party, and they either refuse to recognize it or are deathly afraid to make any complaint about it, for fear of being excommunicated from the party and therefore their positions of power, such as they are. The message has been sent to the rank and file of the Democrat party: You either lockstep or step off. And nobody within the party dares stand up to the Democrat party’s radicals. Thus, the Democrats are destroying themselves… mostly by holding silence about what they see. The degree to which the Democrats are losing voters is directly connected to the amount to which they bow to their extreme left wing. And they still don’t understand this or are unwilling to admit it and act on it. Instead, they focus on what their far-left bubble is telling them.

The Republicans won big last November and continue to poll comparatively well for that reason. Republicans have identified and promoted the fundamentals of America and its culture, and they've turned out voters, both Democrats and Republicans, many who have never voted before or not voted in years, to vote for Donald Trump. Not because he’s perfect, but because he stuck to representing and speaking up for the American fundamentals — things that Democrats have not identified with for generations now. That’s been slowly catching up to them over the last several cycles.

They’re now down to trying to gather support with performative nonsense like we saw with “No Kings” the other day. Entire groups of grey-haired folks dressed up like they’re trying to get called up on The Price Is Right, marching around for the cameras willingly offered up by the dead-tree media. It’s easier for the Dems than changing their direction to one the American people actually identify with.

By the way, it's no secret where the money was coming from to support what we saw with those marches. When you have to pay people to protest, maybe you're not as popular as you'd like people to believe.

The Democrats' options are few: Change direction, or keel over. Pointing the finger of blame at anything other than the mirror does not qualify as either one of those options. Should the Democrats, like the restaurant I mentioned at the top of this piece, go out of business?

I suppose any answer I give to that question wouldn’t matter because I doubt that anything said here or anywhere else is going to alter their path to self-destruction. The last 40 years show us that much, at least. The trick now, though, is not allowing them to drag the entire country down that path with them.

