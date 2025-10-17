Should We Vacation at Port-au-Prince or Chicago?

This is starting to sound alarmingly familiar:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday that ongoing violence in the capital of Haiti has forced it to permanently close its Port-au-Prince emergency care center, which had been a key lifeline in a city now 90% controlled by gangs. More than 60% of the capital's health facilities, including Haiti’s general hospital, are now shuttered or non-functioning because of the surge in gang violence. The Doctors Without Borders emergency center in the neighborhood of Turgeau had temporarily closed in March 2025 after armed men opened fire on four of the organization's vehicles that were evacuating staff from the center. Some employees sustained minor injuries.

One cannot help but feel bad for these folks. At the same time, though, wasn't it just a few days ago that Kash Patel mentioned that around 5% of Chicago residents are gang members?

Yeah, it was. Newsweek: "The FBI director said: 'When I was there today … we learned that the Chicago city streets have 110,000 gang members. That’s right. You heard me right. They had 1,200 shootings this year alone, 360 homicides.'"

One interesting tidbit I found while backgrounding this piece: It's not widely known ( I didn't remember this myself), but ironically, there's another connection between Chicago and Haiti. According to the Haitian Network Group of Detroit:

Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable was a free man of color, originally from the town of St. Marc in St. Domingue (present day Haiti). DuSable settled near the mouth of the Chicago River between 1778 and 1779. He and his Potawatomi wife, Kittihawa (Catherine) had a successful trading post there.

So apparently, he founded Chicago.

It's not clear to me that those facts bring anything to the table, past an ironic link to the current similarities, but the question becomes: What would it take to change the tragic situation in Haiti, to make it more stable and livable, aside from military intervention? In fact, it seems clear the answer is that intervention is the only solution possible, so bad has it gotten, I point out, that the same question can and should be asked about Chicago. And apparently, I'm not the only one asking. In an article from the PBS outlet in Chicago, WTTW, from 2024:

Today, 80% of Port-au-Prince remains under gang control, ravaged by the ongoing violence, according to interim Prime Minister Garry Conille. Amid the instability, more than 300,000 Haitians have been displaced in the last year. The United Nations authorized international forces to help restore some sense of stability with Kenya leading the contingent after arriving just days ago. They’ll soon be joined by the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad and Jamaica. On the American front, Conille met Tuesday with top Democrats in Congress, where lawmakers pledged to push for increased American assistance. Despite Republican opposition, the Biden administration plans to allocate $100 million to Haiti. However, Conille emphasized the need for more funding to implement and repair basic infrastructure and ensure essential services.

Hmmm. Stop me if you've heard this before. Biden and the Democrats offer $100 million of American taxpayer dollars to Haiti for the stated purpose of stopping gang violence there, while a similar condition exists, unaddressed, here in OUR country? Yep. Gotta give the Dems credit for consistency, at least. And anyway, I was of the distinct impression that Bill and Hill had already saved Haiti by collecting money. (Yeah, right.)

If nothing else, Haiti provides a rather frightening peek at what American cities under Democrats are uniformly on track to become. Indeed, Chicago is leading the pack, and is so close these days to Port-au-Prince in so many respects, it's hard to tell the difference anymore.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson both swear to us that things in Chicago are improving, and are going to great lengths and expense in taxpayer dollars to prove that to us with charts and graphs while demanding increased federal funding. Rather like the lobbying effort Conille mounted for Haiti last year.

However, they also reject any outside intervention, again, just like Haiti, which has even rejected help from the UN.

Apparently, the perception in Port-au-Prince is that the gang violence there is preferable to the UN taking action. Eh, I'll have to give them that one. Given the kind of corruption we've seen from the UN in other actions, I guess I can't blame them.

Still, what of Chicago? If only we had a force here in the States we could trust, to send into Chicago, we could solve their problem. It seems to me that help has been offered, but I can't recall who made the offer, or, for that matter, who rejected it.

Were I a more cynical sort, meanwhile ( quite a stretch, I grant), I'd suggest we could send Doctors Without Borders to Chicago instead of Port Au Prince. One-third of the world's violence is as good as another. At least that way, they'd be able to go home on weekends.

Can you imagine the discussion in the living room, poring over brochures? "Lessee, here. Should we take in Port-au-Prince, or Chicago, honey? They both sound like wonderful vacation spots."

I know, I'm coming down pretty hard on the political class in Illinois, which has been allowing this nonsense and which is too proud, or perhaps too scared to ask for help, for fear of being removed from office for their obvious incompetence. I claim no special understanding of all of this. What I do have is the ability to recognize patterns. The pattern matching between Chicago and Port-au-Prince is undeniable.

What is equally undeniable is that Chicago has been under Democrat control for around a Century. Haiti has been independent for roughly as long as Chicago has been electing Democrats. Insanity is often defined as doing the same thing repeatedly for an extended period of time and expecting that the results will change.

You'd think they both would have figured out the real solution by now.



