Overwhelming Pro-Hamas Support Is a Global Disgrace

Where is the outrage? After Islamic terrorists massacred Israeli civilians, raped and kidnapped women, and killed and kidnapped children, we are witnessing the mass celebration of this unprecedented brutality. The collective disgrace is beyond comprehension.

How barbaric were the events of October 7? Read the account of an Israeli official at the scene: “The father and mother are tied to each other. They took out one eye of the father. In front of them are two children eye-chopped. The mother, they chopped off one of her breasts. The seven years old boy, they took off some of his fingers. The girl, they took off her foot. They set a table with food in the middle and ate. Can you understand this? It’s just unbelievable what they’ve done.” Hamas has proven itself to be the enemy of civilization.

Townhall revealed the disturbing pro-terrorist reaction: “Following Hamas' heinous and unspeakably evil terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,400 innocent Israelis, protests erupted across America and around the world with pro-Hamas protesters siding with the terrorists, excusing the atrocities or outright denying them.”

British commentator Piers Morgan described it: “I was in London on October 7th. There were thousands of people gathering near the Israeli embassy. I mistakenly thought they were there in support of the people of Israel. They were there celebrating what Hamas has done to innocent Israeli civilians. There were thousands within hours. In New York. In London. In Sydney. People were saying ‘gas the Jews.’ These are supposedly civilized democratic societies—the instinctive response of the populaces in these countries was to celebrate what happened. That’s a terrifying thing.”

Radio host Michael Brown reported on London’s official response to the pro-Hamas crowds: “London’s Metropolitan Police have ruled that chanting, ‘From the river to the sea . . .’ is not an arrestable offense. Given the trauma this must certainly cause for the UK’s Jewish residents, especially in light of the immense crowds of protesters, numbering as many as 100,000, this is quite disheartening. It is also quite ironic, given that UK police have arrested street preachers for making LGBTQ+ identified individuals feel uncomfortable because of their religious beliefs. But calling publicly for the extermination of Israel is not arrestable.”

"The supporters of Hamas in the UK should be treated exactly the same as supporters of Isis,” argued Douglas Murray, author of The War on the West. “If you stand in Britain with a Hamas flag, you should not be allowed to be free in Britain. You should be arrested, have your citizenship withdrawn, your passport withdrawn, you should be deported. You should be sent to the Gaza and try your luck there—but you should not be given the right to insult and to taunt Jews after the death of Jews. It is intolerable and we should not tolerate it."

Americans should not tolerate it either. Historian Victor Davis Hanson agrees: “We in the US have to say: Every time you get up and you support Hamas you’re supporting murder. You’re no different than the people who go across and butcher civilians.”

Instead of meeting with condemnation and sanction, pro-Hamas support has spread across the United States like a rapidly metastasizing cancer. As an example, the city of Richmond, California, approved a resolution that accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing. Shortly before that, hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters stormed the Cannon Office Building in Washington, D.C.

"They are cheering on a terrorist organization,” said Lara Trump. “An organization that beheads babies, that murders Holocaust survivors, that holds people hostage. Will they get the same treatment as the January 6th protesters?” asked Trump. “Not likely,” she told Newsmax.

“At college campuses and even some high schools,” Townhall reports, “woke students chant, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’ A call for the genocide of the Jewish people and the destruction of the only Jewish state.” A letter signed by 33 Harvard student groups supported the Hamas attack and blamed Israel for what occurred. The media neglected to mention that the Harvard groups are nearly all Muslim or Arab organizations.

According to Jihad Watch, 57% of American Muslims agree that the Hamas atrocities were justified. “Immigration has imported terrorism and support for it inside the United States,” Jihad Watch reports. “Islamic terrorism has become endemic and indigenous to America. How long until we have our own ‘Hamas’ in America?”

Jesse Watters reported on Fox News that the Democratic Party has a problem with anti-Semitism and radical Palestinian activists.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agreed. “The Democratic Caucus is afraid to stand up against terrorists,” he said. Democrats are “opposed to the survival of Israel,” Gingrich told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

Gingrich pointed to the handful of congressional members, especially Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who refuse to condemn the killing of babies. “None of them have condemned the raping of women. None of them have condemned taking grandmothers hostage. There is no question in my mind that AOC and Ilhan and Tlaib and their friends are just plain pro-terrorist members,” Gingrich said.

“On the left wing of the Democratic Party,” said Gingrich, “anti-Semitism and the desire to destroy Israel is now a dominant, real factor.” The leading candidate for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, refuses to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a slogan that is a call to violence against Jews.

The media has joined the Democrats in adopting a hostile attitude toward Israeli self-defense, intentionally depicting Palestinians as innocent victims. During an interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, CNN anchor Becky Anderson argued that Israel violates international law when it targets civilian sites in Gaza. “Perhaps you suggest that we just lay back, let them shoot rockets at us, not shoot back, because they are hiding the rockets behind women and children,” Bennett replied. “Would you do that, Becky? If your family was under fire, would you suggest that your government not defend you because they are hiding the guns and rockets behind civilians? Any country is expected to defend its citizens, and you, Becky, should not be speaking about us. It’s them, it’s Hamas, it’s deplorable what they’re doing, using their own people as human shields.”

Townhall summarized the current situation: “We will not stop shedding light on this moral rot that's spreading across our great country. We will expose these Hamas supporters and never stop supporting the nation of Israel's right to defend its people from 7th-century savages and their barbarism.”

