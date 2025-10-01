Obama and Mamdani: Politicians Who Want to Destroy America

We have politicians aspiring to lead the nation who actually want to destroy it. This sickness took off with Barack Obama, a Marxist who hates the United States. For eight years, I watched his concentrated assault on our values. Obama presided over the first attempt by a sitting president to take America down. As a result of his destructive influence, our country is not the same one Obama took over in 2009.

Advertisement

“He pledged to ‘fundamentally transform America,’” wrote WorldNetDaily editor Joseph Farah, “and he has done his level best to destroy it through fanning flames of hatred of all it stands for.” The worst part is how so many Americans were fooled into thinking that Obama’s version of transformation would improve their lives.

Showing his contempt for the Constitution, Obama did everything he could to expand the power of government at the expense of individual liberty. His positions in case after case enabled the woke revolution, stoked the fires of racial discord, made lawlessness acceptable, and borrowed Stalin’s practice of exploiting the powers of government against his political opponents. He attempted to move the country from meritocracy to an arbitrary system of race-based tests for “fairness” and social justice,” and he tried to invalidate the American Dream (“If you’ve got a business—you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”)

With his disdain for private property (other people’s, not his), Obama sought the redistribution of income and a transition from capitalism to socialism. He argued that the way to end poverty is to take wealth away from the rich. If this sounds familiar, it is because New York City is facing the same demon today in the form of Zohran Mamdani, a so-called “democratic socialist” who is running for mayor of the most important city in the country.

Mamdani is the ideological heir of Obama. “He is a hard-core Islamist communist,” says Mark Levin. Mamdani and his party, the Democratic Socialists of America, support the overthrow of the United States government and our capitalist system. “This is the Marxist/Islamist party,” says Levin. “They are the enemy within. We need to oppose them.”

Advertisement

Mamdani has called for defunding the police, a $30 minimum wage, substantial tax increases on corporations, free bus service, abolishment of prisons, universal child care, city-run grocery stores, a freeze on rent increases, and ending mandatory jail time for many crimes. “It's just so stupid, those ideas,” said John Stossel. “It’s not like this hasn’t been tried. We’ve seen the failures.”

“Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city’s challenges,” wrote the New York Times editorial board. “He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing.” The board added that 33-year-old Mamdani brings less relevant experience to the race than any mayoral candidate in New York City history. “He has never run a government department or private organization of any size. As a state legislator, he has struggled to execute his own agenda.”

Real estate experts predict a "mass exodus" if Mamdani is elected, warning that many New York companies will choose to relocate. "His policies would be disastrous for NYC,” said hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. “Socialism has no place in the economic capital of our country. The ability for NYC to offer services for the poor and needy, let alone the average New Yorker, is entirely dependent on NYC being a business-friendly environment and a place where wealthy residents are willing to spend 183 days and assume the associated tax burden. Unfortunately,” Ackman says, “both have already started making arrangements for the exits."

Advertisement

In the city that has the most Jewish residents outside of Tel Aviv, Mamdani is openly anti-Semitic. He has refused to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a slogan that is a call to violence against Jews. Mamdani is truly the candidate from hell. “It appears that NYC is electing to commit suicide by mayor,” said Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research.

“There are movements afoot that seek to destroy you and your job and your lifestyle and your faith,” said Mark Levin about Mandani and the democratic socialists. “You won’t recognize your country if any of them succeed.” Despite the warning signs, polls are pointing to a decisive Mamdani victory in November. Good luck to the Big Apple.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. 2Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.