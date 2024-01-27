It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like 1776

I argue in my recently published book, "America’s Last Stand: Will You Vote to Save or Destroy America in 2024," that “our present conflict is unprecedented in our own nation’s history and in our own lifetimes and marks the third major test, which will determine whether America survives or dies” — our previous major tests being the American Revolution and Civil War.

While it was the left’s unprecedented and unlawful efforts to indict and imprison former President Trump that compelled me to make such a claim, more recent events have unfortunately reaffirmed its validity and served to exacerbate already deteriorating relations between our tyrannical federal Government and the American citizenry. History would insist that we are on a collision course.

Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro has been sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the corrupt J6 committee. His real crime, of course, is standing up to our modern tyrants. You may recall that in 2012 then-President Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder defied the same “law” by ignoring a Congressional subpoena.

Unlike the J6 committee that was investigating a crime that never occurred — a Trump-led insurrection — the Darryl Issa led committee that issued a subpoena to Eric Holder in 2012 was investigating a real scandal: Fast and Furious. Holder, of course, was never prosecuted, nor has he spent any time in jail, nor will he.

More recently, Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena and still walks free. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon will likely also spend time in prison for the same “crime” committed by Peter Navarro — giving the middle finger to the tyrants. Both Navarro and Bannon should be awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom during Trump’s second administration for their bravery.

To be clear, Navarro’s sentencing is completely illegitimate and political. Navarro gave the tyrants the middle finger by defying their subpoena, but the tyrants gave him two middle fingers by imprisoning him in return. More importantly, the tyrants followed through in order to intimidate other brave Americans who might also stand up to tyranny.

Threats, condescension, politically motivated retaliation, and other arrogant abuses of power have become all too common in the Biden regime. We have a federal government that routinely flaunts a power that is neither prescribed nor awarded in our Constitution. In short, our federal government is lawless — which the Founding Fathers feared.

How many times has Biden dared the American people to challenge the federal Government and threatened to use military jets on American citizens? “If you want to fight against a country,” Biden most recently threatened, “you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun.”

While the American citizen has been indoctrinated to view himself or herself as subservient to the federal Government, our Constitution clearly insists that it is our elected officials and Government, who are to be subservient to “We the People.” In fact, it is our Government which should fear the citizenry, rather than the other way around.

After decades of unconstitutional encroachment on the Rights of both American citizens and individual states, this true Constitutional crisis has now come to a head at the Texas border; where the Biden administration is actively sabotaging the state of Texas’ effort to protect its own border from an invasion sanctioned and facilitated by the federal government.

The escalating conflict between Texas Governor Abbott and President Biden is a manifestation and microcosm of a larger war brewing between a lawless and unconstitutional federal government and the American people. The Biden regime, in particular, has been completely unaccountable. But their arrogance and underestimation of the will of the American people will hopefully lead to their downfall.

With the aid of a symbiotic and propagandistic media machine, this Administration and the federal government at large commit crimes with impunity. Governor Abbott’s battle is the American people’s battle. His stance against the Biden Administration is cheered by tens of millions of Americans — and thus far a coalition of 24 Republican Governors who wish, and even demand, that the federal government be put in its place.

All who support Texas Governor Abbott are hopeful the state of Texas and Abbott can do what they themselves have believed to be beyond their own powers: taking on the federal Government.

America desperately needs a recalibration. The Texas border battle is the precursor to the 2024 presidential election, which is also about rejecting tyranny, punishing criminal bureaucrats and politicians, and restoring America by preventing further and future abuse of the citizenry by our own government.

If America is to continue its uninterrupted run as the nation with the longest standing and continuous "democracy" in world history, we must force our tyrannical federal government to stand down one way or another.

2024 has much more in common with 1776 than many way wish to accept or admit. Like our ancestors, we too now face a Government that believes itself to be omnipotent and dares us to challenge its supreme authority.

The Border battle in Texas is one battle that must be waged and won by Governor Abbott on behalf of the American people. The second battle we must win is November. Donald Trump must be re-elected President. I make the definitive case for his re-election in my book: 'America’s Last Stand: Will You Vote to Save or Destroy America in 2024."