A Town Lost $26 Million, and Residents Learned About It Weeks Later

Cranbury taxpayers learned on November 6 that approximately $26 million intended for an affordable housing land purchase had been stolen in a September 28 wire transfer. Thirty-nine days passed between the theft and the public announcement. Election Day came and went during the interval.

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From the Village of Cranbury:

Dear Cranbury Residents, One of the most important responsibilities of our Township Committee is to communicate openly and honestly with the community we serve, particularly when faced with difficult circumstances. Today, we want to share information regarding a serious financial incident involving Cranbury Township, the significant law enforcement response that followed, and the steps we are taking to protect the interests of our residents. On September 28, 2026, Cranbury Township was the victim of a sophisticated financial theft involving approximately $26 million wire transfer. These funds were designated for the purchase of property intended to support the Township's affordable housing obligations. Since the incident, a coordinated task force involving local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, led by the Cranbury Township Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, have been working around the clock to investigate the theft and recover the funds. Through these efforts, investigators have successfully frozen assets totaling nearly $17.3 million dollars. While this represents an important development, this criminal investigation remains active, and additional details cannot be shared at this time.

For people expected to pay their taxes promptly, five weeks is a long time to wait for news that millions have disappeared. Cranbury’s elected officials should explain who knew that, when they learned it, and who decided when residents would hear.

Mayor Lisa Knierim’s statement described a “sophisticated financial theft.” Local county, state, and federal investigators are involved, with the township police department and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office leading the investigation. Officials say township personnel have cooperated.

“Sophisticated” may accurately describe the crime. It still leaves taxpayers asking how the transfer was approved, how the recipient’s banking information was verified, and what safeguards applied to a transaction of that size.

Those questions concern the stewardship of public money.

Investigators have frozen nearly $17.3 million in assets. Approximately $8.7 million therefore falls outside the announced freeze, and the township hasn’t said the frozen money has been returned. Insurance coverage and potential financial recovery remain under review.

Residents should get clear answers about how much money has actually come back, how much remains at risk, and what any insurance policy will cover. An announced asset freeze is progress; it doesn’t settle the township’s financial exposure.

The disclosure’s timing also needs an explanation. The announcement arrived three days after the November 3 election. The chronology supports asking whether voters should’ve been told sooner; it doesn’t establish that officials delayed disclosure to protect anyone’s campaign.

From NBC New York:

The criminal investigation remains active, and the township said it could not share additional details. The announcement described the frozen assets as an important development; it did not say the money had been returned to the township. Police Chief Giuseppe DeChiara has kept the Township Committee informed of developments, and township employees have cooperated fully with law enforcement, according to the statement. The township also outlined plans to strengthen financial and administrative oversight. At its Monday meeting, the Township Committee plans to introduce ordinances establishing assistant township administrator and assistant chief financial officer positions. Officials intend to fill the positions as promptly as possible once the ordinances are adopted, the statement says.

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Officials can resolve much of the uncertainty by providing a dated account of their decisions. When was the theft discovered? When did each committee members learn about it? Did investigators request silence, and if so, for how long? Who approved the November 6 announcement?

An active criminal investigation can require confidentiality. Residents don’t need a suspect’s hiding place or details that would help someone evade arrest. They can reasonably expect officials to explain their own notification decisions without publishing the investigators' evidence.

The township says Police Chief Giuseppe DeChiara kept the Township Committee informed throughout the investigation. Its announcement says elected officials received updates but doesn’t specify the dates of those briefings. Residents should receive that timeline when disclosure won’t compromise the case.

At the November 9 meeting, officials plan to introduce an ordinance creating assistant township administrator and assistant chief financial officer positions. They also plan to consider financial consulting services from PKF O’Connor Davies. These measures would add staff and outside expertise.

Before taxpayers accept the additional expense, the committee should explain which duties those positions will perform and how they will prevent another loss. More employees may help; any hiring must be accompanied by a documented approval process, independent verification, and clear responsibility.

Cranbury’s residents have every reason to want investigators to recover the money and prosecute whoever stole it. They also have every reason to demand an independent review of the transfer controls and the decisions that followed the theft.

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People shouldn’t have to wait for an indictment to learn whether their government handled their money responsibly. Cranbury’s officials promised openness in their announcement. Their next public appearance should give taxpayers something they can measure: dates, procedures, recovery figures, and names attached to decisions.

Taxpayers fund government. They should be able to hold it accountable. Help PJ Media keep asking the questions officials would rather avoid. Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.