Trump’s DOJ Wanted State Voter Rolls, but a Judge Said Congress Never Authorized It

A federal judge in Washington did far more Friday than reject another Justice Department demand for voter records. U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan vacated the Trump administration’s entire nationwide Voter List Maintenance Policy, reaching even states that voluntarily supplied information. With the November 3 midterms approaching, one district court has again interrupted a federal effort to check voter eligibility across state lines.

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The problem President Donald Trump set out to confront is concrete. On October 5, the DOJ announced charges involving 16 noncitizens accused of illegal voting, false citizenship claims, or related election crimes. Prosecutors must prove those allegations, and the announcement can’t establish how often illegal voting occurs nationwide.

It raises an enforcement question: How do states identify an ineligible registration before someone casts a ballot?

Trump’s March 2025 executive order directed federal agencies to help states verify citizenship and prioritize election law enforcement. The DOJ subsequently demanded unredacted voter rolls from 49 states and Washington, D.C. At least 18 states cooperated. The department shared records with Homeland Security, checked them against the SAVE citizenship database, and pressed participating states to remove voters it flagged as ineligible.

The DOJ also had a legal argument. The Civil Rights Act of 1960 requires election officials to preserve certain records and produce them when the attorney general makes a properly supported written demand. Other federal statutes require accurate statewide voter lists and allow the DOJ to sue jurisdictions that violate election requirements. In May, the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded that those authorities permitted statewide voter-list requests and data sharing.

Sooknanan rejected that interpretation. Her 78-page opinion found the policy exceeded statutory authority, violated privacy and paperwork requirements, and insufficiently addressed mistaken citizenship classifications. Database checks failed to verify their citizenship, and two eligible Texas voters lost their registrations. Those errors deserve correction, of course, and the government must protect lawful voters while investigating unlawful registrations.

The more contentious question concerns the reach of Friday’s remedy. The DOJ urged the court to limit relief to the plaintiffs before it. Sooknanan instead set the policy aside nationwide, blocking continued use of data obtained from willing states under the program. The consequences extend well beyond the individuals and organizations that brought the case.

In 2025, the Supreme Court restricted universal injunctions in Trump v. CASA, warning against relief broader than necessary to resolve plaintiffs’ injuries. Yet the justices expressly left unresolved whether the Administrative Procedure Act allows courts to vacate agency actions nationwide. Sooknanan relied on that distinction and appellate precedent permitting broad vacatur. The DOJ’s narrower-remedy argument presents a substantial legal dispute worthy of appellate review.

Consider the practical problem. A court can decide whether Washington exceeded its authority. But when a single district judge nullifies arrangements affecting states that elected to participate, the judgment raises another question about judicial power. Must every cooperating state lose access to this particular program because one federal court rejected the DOJ’s legal reasoning?

The opinion answers yes. An appellate court should examine whether the law requires such sweeping relief.

Meanwhile, Friday’s decision doesn’t forbid states from maintaining voter rolls or lawfully using SAVE. Nor does it erase the DOJ’s authority to investigate particular election crimes. Under federal law, the administration’s objective and the means used to pursue it remain separate questions.

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Congress can clarify rules for citizenship verification, data security, error correction, and cooperation between state and federal officials. The DOJ can seek review of Friday’s sweeping remedy.

Judges have a duty to enforce statutes, but their decisions must also respect the limits of judicial relief. Americans deserve accurate voter rolls and lawful enforcement, with appellate courts testing the balance rather than letting one trial judge settle it.

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