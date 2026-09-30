For years, chronic pain patients have heard variations of the same message: You take too much opioid medication, so you need to take less. A major Stanford study published this year offers a much different lesson, and the most important word in it might be "voluntary."

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Researchers enrolled 562 adults with chronic pain who had been taking prescription opioids for an average of more than 12 years. Patients worked with clinicians to gradually reduce their medicine, generally no faster than 10% per month. They could slow the taper, pause it, or decide that their lowest comfortable dose wasn't zero. About half were able to substantially reduce their opioid use without increasing their pain.

It's an important study because the patients weren't handed a calendar and told when their medication would disappear. They had control. Stanford's own tapering protocol begins with tiny reductions, often around 5%, and describes 10% per month as an upper bound rather than the default for long-term patients. Some tapers can take longer than a year.

For somebody living with chronic pain, those details aren't fine print. Losing medication that allows you to stand, sleep, work, drive, or simply move around the house can be frightening. Having a doctor say, "We'll do this together, and we'll stop reducing if your body tells us to," is a radically different experience from being told an insurer, clinic policy, or government guideline has already made the decision.

Stanford's patient materials make the philosophy unusually clear. The goal is the patient's lowest comfortable dose, not necessarily zero. The patient and clinician build the plan together, and the person taking the medication maintains the ability to slow or pause the process.

That should also keep anyone from turning this study into another mandate. A large systematic review published this year found the evidence supporting specific opioid-tapering interventions remains mixed and uncertain. Researchers warned that individual circumstances matter and emphasized relationships, fear, stigma, and patient support.

A much smaller randomized trial conducted through 10 Wisconsin primary care clinics offers another reason for humility. Only 18 patients enrolled, making broad conclusions impossible. Researchers found similar quality-of-life and depression outcomes between patients who slowly tapered and those who remained on stable opioid therapy, although anxiety increased somewhat in the tapering group.

None of this means opioids are harmless. They aren't. Dependence, addiction, overdose, tolerance, and dangerous drug interactions are real concerns, and physicians have every reason to treat them seriously. NIH also continues pursuing better non-opioid treatments because chronic pain remains difficult to treat and no single approach works for everybody.

From News In Health:

A recent study showed that nearly 1 out of every 2 people use complementary approaches for pain. Researchers are studying several complementary approaches for different types of pain. Acupuncture is one example. It uses thin needles that are inserted through the skin into specific points on the body. The practice has been part of traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. One condition that acupuncture is being studied for as a form of pain relief is angina. Angina is a type of chest pain brought on by physical exertion or mental or emotional stress. Researchers are looking at other complementary approaches to reduce pain caused by cancer treatment. Chemotherapy can damage nerves in the hands and feet. This leads to pain, numbness, tingling, loss of balance, and falls. Studies have shown that tai chi can improve balance and help lower the risk of falls. Tai chi involves slow, gentle movements and controlled breathing. Yoga also combines physical poses, breathing techniques, and meditation. Both approaches are being tested to help ease nerve pain from chemotherapy.

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But Stanford's results shouldn't become another excuse for bureaucrats to announce that half of chronic pain patients can have their prescriptions cut in half. Such a conclusion would strip away the very condition that helped me make the study work. These patients volunteered, controlled the pace, could pause, and their doctors watched what happened and adjusted.

For years, too much opioid policy has concentrated on the number written on the prescription bottle. The Stanford research points back toward the person holding it. A successful taper may be possible for many patients, and some may ultimately feel better with less medication, but the path that produced these results was built around cooperation rather than coercion.

Washington should notice the difference. So should insurers, health systems, state regulators, and every clinic tempted to turn another piece of medical research into a rigid rule.

Chronic pain patients know how quickly a medical guideline can become a hard rule at the pharmacy counter or doctor's office. PJ Media VIP lets us keep digging into the policies, studies, and bureaucratic decisions affecting real people instead of stopping at the government press release. Join today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.