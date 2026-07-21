New York City Hall Has No Business Running Its Own Foreign Policy

New York City communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent months promising to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His lawyers finally delivered the answer anybody familiar with American law could see coming.

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Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

“We do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant,” Mamdani admitted Tuesday.

His administration reviewed “every avenue” for using the International Criminal Court warrant if Netanyahu visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September. City lawyers found no legal path, proving that Mamdani's campaign pledge was never within the mayor's power.

Mamdani still called Netanyahu a war criminal and demanded that the federal government join the ICC and execute the warrant, while also declaring Netanyahu unwelcome in New York.

I hate to be the one to break it to the Democratic Socialist, but mayors don't decide who enters the United States. They don't join international courts, recognize foreign warrants, conduct diplomacy, or set federal criminal policy.

All Mamdani can do is offer his opinion, but City Hall has no separate foreign policy.

Neither the United States nor Israel is a party to the Rome Statute, which created the ICC. Congress also barred state and local agencies from cooperating with ICC requests, providing support to the court, or helping surrender people to its custody.

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The ICC issued its warrant in November 2024, alleging Netanyahu committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza war. Israel rejects the court's jurisdiction and denies the allegations. The warrant doesn't charge Netanyahu with genocide, even though Mamdani repeatedly calls him the “architect” of one.

UN week creates another legal problem. The 1947 United Nations Headquarters Agreement requires federal, state, and local authorities to avoid obstructing representatives traveling to and from UN headquarters. Reuters:

Netanyahu traditionally travels to New York every September for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. Israel responded to Mamdani's comments on Sunday in an X post that called the ICC a kangaroo court and the arrest warrant against Netanyahu bogus. "Mamdani appears interested in diverting public attention from ⁠his follies and attacking the leader of the Jewish state and the only democracy in the Middle East," it said. The ICC was established in 2002 and has international jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The United ⁠States and Israel are not members of the court. Mamdani, who took office in January, said during his mayoral campaign that he would have police arrest Netanyahu if he set foot in New York City. Last November, ⁠shortly after Mamdani's election victory, the mayor-elect and Trump held an unexpectedly friendly meeting in the White House even though they had previously traded insults.

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New York City can't invite the world's governments to Manhattan and then let its mayor select which leaders may safely attend.

President Donald Trump ended any remaining uncertainty Monday. Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form,” while in the United States, Trump said.

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Mamdani's admission should close the matter. Instead, he used his retreat to demand federal action, preserving the political theater after conceding he couldn't deliver his promise.

New Yorkers were told their mayor would direct the NYPD to arrest a foreign prime minister. Months later, he acknowledged he lacked the authority from the beginning. Lawyers had to study a campaign pledge before Mamdani would admit that municipal power ends well before international diplomacy begins.

City Hall already has enough work. New Yorkers expect police protection, clean streets, safe subways, working schools, affordable housing, and competent public services.

They didn't elect a secretary of state. The U.S. government already has one.

Mamdani can condemn Netanyahu as often as he chooses; he can support the ICC, criticize Israel, and urge Congress to change federal law. He still can't turn personal ideology into municipal authority.

His own legal review settled the issue. City Hall has no business running its own foreign policy, and Mamdani now admits he has no power to carry out the threat that helped build his political brand.

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