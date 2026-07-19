UN Ambassador Throws Cold Water on Mamdani’s Plan to Arrest Netanyahu

Matt Margolis | 11:31 AM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants everyone to believe he's holding all the legal cards this September, threatening to have the NYPD slap handcuffs on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the moment he sets foot in Manhattan. The problem is that he can’t.

Advertisement

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz wasted no time shredding Mamdani's threat, making clear the mayor has no power to detain a foreign head of government protected under longstanding international agreements.

"Mayor Mamdani. Here's why your threat to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu in New York City during UN General Assembly is not going to happen," Waltz said.

Waltz then walked through exactly why Mamdani's fantasy falls apart. "The United States is not party to the Rome Statute that underlies the International Criminal Court. The UN Headquarters Agreement grants diplomatic protections to visiting heads of government. Head-of-state immunity applies, and federal authority trumps any local mayor's wishes," he said.

So, contrary to Mamdani’s ego and rabid antisemitism, a big-city mayor doesn't get to override federal law, international treaties, and diplomatic immunity because he dislikes a foreign leader's foreign policy.

Netanyahu is expected to visit New York in early September for the UN General Assembly, and Israeli officials are just as unimpressed with Mamdani's posturing as their American counterparts. Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, turned the tables on Mamdani entirely.

Advertisement

"If anyone should be arrested, it is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani," Danon said.

Danon didn't stop there, accusing Mamdani of abandoning his actual job to chase headlines at Israel's expense. "Mamdani is failing to govern New York. Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility and generate headlines by attacking the State of Israel," Danon said.

ICYMI: Sunny Hostin Blasted Privilege for Years, Then Got Caught Using Her Own

Danon made clear none of Mamdani's chest-thumping changes anything. "It will not change a thing. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will come to New York, address the United Nations General Assembly with pride and stand before the world to state Israel's truth and its unwavering right to defend its citizens," he said.

Mamdani isn't backing down, even though he admits he might not have the authority to do what he's promising. He told The New York Times his administration is still examining whether New York City has any legal basis to detain Netanyahu at all.

"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani said, echoing the same talking point he leaned on throughout his mayoral campaign.

Advertisement

He went further, calling Netanyahu "a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court," and claiming that view is shared by "many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years."

Mamdani admitted he doesn't actually know if he can order the NYPD to arrest a foreign head of government, saying he's "in an active conversation" with the city's Law Department. He insisted, though, that he wouldn't invent new legal authority out of thin air. "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani said.

How noble of him.

Netanyahu has brushed off Mamdani's threats before and shown no sign of altering his travel plans. He's also accused Mamdani of siding with Hamas, the terrorist group whose October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel started the war Mamdani keeps invoking to justify his crusade.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Recommended

Is Trump Grooming Marco Rubio As His Successor? Eric Florack
EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Reason Why Fox News Is So Silent About Trump’s Election Fraud Speech [UPDATED] Scott Pinsker
Did Former FBI Agent Nikki Floris Run a ‘Shadow Government' During the 2020 Election? Tim O'Brien
American Man Who Insists He’s a Woman Flees ‘Trump’s America,’ Finds Out Robert Spencer
Islamic Republic of Iran Claims It Has Some Friends in Extremely High Places Robert Spencer
Sunny Hostin Blasted Privilege for Years, Then Got Caught Using Her Own Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Nuns Who Minister to the Dying Suing New York to Be Exempted From Assisted Dying Statute
A Senate Seat Is Not a Family Heirloom
The CCP-Bankrolled Communist Revolution Already Happening in America
Advertisement