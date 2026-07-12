Trump Has a Favorite for Graham’s Seat. Nancy Mace Should Be on the List.

David Manney | 9:36 PM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has spent much of her career making Republicans uncomfortable. She speaks too bluntly, fights too publicly, and rarely waits for permission.

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Those habits may have hurt her campaign for governor, but they also make her worth considering for Lindsey Graham's open Senate seat.

Mace says she's strongly considering the race, and why not?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement, and Republican candidates are preparing for an accelerated contest ahead of the November election.

President Donald Trump says he already has a preferred successor in mind, although he hasn't revealed who it is.

Speaking during an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press, Trump said that he has a preferred candidate in mind to succeed the late Graham but declined to reveal the person’s identity, saying it was too soon after Graham’s death to discuss potential replacements.

“I have somebody that I think would be great, but I don’t want to say it now because it’s just, you know, it’s too soon with Lindsey,” Trump said. “I don’t want to even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good.”

Under South Carolina law, Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to appoint an interim replacement to serve until a special election is held to fill the remainder of Graham’s term.

Mace isn't everybody's cup of tea. She finished fifth in South Carolina's Republican gubernatorial primary in June, after Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Her relationship with Trump has shifted over the years, and she has angered conservatives, party leaders, and donors at different points.

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None of her flaws are hidden; Mace can be impulsive, theatrical, and difficult to manage. But she also possesses more political nerve than many Republicans who reach Washington, find a comfortable office, and spend the next 20 years avoiding dangerous questions.

Her 2024 confrontation with George Stephanopoulos showed why she attracts both admiration and anger.


He pressed Mace, a rape survivor, over her support for Trump following the E. Jean Carroll verdict. Mace refused to accept his framing and accused him of trying to shame her over a trauma she had publicly discussed for years.

She didn't retreat, apologize, or let him control the interview.

The exchange later became part of Trump's defamation lawsuit after Snuffleupagus repeatedly said Trump had been found liable for rape.

The case ended with a $15 million payment toward Trump's presidential library and another $1 million for legal fees.

Read More: E. Jean Carroll’s Billionaire Backer Exposes the Oligarch Double Standard

South Carolina doesn't need a senator selected because party consultants find the choice soothing. The state needs someone who can withstand hostile interviews, confront Democratic attacks, defend Republican voters, and remain visible when leadership would prefer silence.

Mace has also shown she can do more than generate headlines; she serves on the House Armed Services, Veterans' Affairs, and Oversight committees, and she chairs the Oversight cybersecurity subcommittee.

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Her office says she secured numerous provisions in recent defense legislation, including measures affecting military installations and service members in South Carolina.

I can hear several of you pointing to the governor's race, her changing alliances, and her ability to turn political disagreements into personal wars. Those concerns are real; a Senate campaign should force her to explain what she learned from finishing fifth and how she would avoid repeating the mistakes that weakened her statewide effort.

Trump also has other choices. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) could enter the race. McMaster could appoint a caretaker or elevate another Republican with fewer enemies. A safer candidate may unite party officials more quickly.

Safe hasn't always served Republicans well.

Mace would enter the Senate with scars, grudges, enemies, and something many elected Republicans lose after a few years in Washington: the willingness to hit back.

Although Trump hasn't named his favorite, Nancy Mace should at least be considered.

That's all I'm sayin'.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

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2026 ELECTIONS NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

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