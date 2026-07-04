The Guardian Meets America at 250 and Finds Only Fault

I wanted to use several other ideas for a headline that highlights the Guardian's open hatred of America, but since it's a holiday, I figured it best to keep it simple.

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The Guardian found a way to arrive at America's 250th birthday party and complain about the host, the music, the weather, the guest list, and the entire idea of celebrating.

Over this weekend of celebration, the paper's America coverage read less like curiosity and more like a bill of indictment. President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore speech was framed as a “partisan attack.” America at 250 was described as “a solid global citizen gone rogue.” Another headline said Trump “hijacked” the anniversary for “political ideology and pet projects.”

The mood didn't improve when the subject moved from speeches to people on the National Mall. One story led with “a total disappointment” as Americans dealt with brutal heat at the Great American State Fair.

Another July 4 opinion headline declared, “America is destroying itself. It's no surprise.”

For a newspaper covering a 250th birthday, it certainly sounded eager to write the obituary before the fireworks went off.

The country is marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. The White House's Freedom 250 page described a full year of events meant to honor American history, faith, innovation, and the next 250 years.

America250, the congressionally linked commemoration, also framed July 4, 2026, as the national celebration of the Declaration's anniversary.

A skeptical press has every right to question presidents, budgets, committees, private donors, and political messaging. Nobody needs a birthday card from the press corps.

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Still, there's a line between scrutiny and contempt. The Guardian's July 4 package leaned so hard into national decline, Trump obsession, embarrassment, and global scolding that the anniversary itself almost became an inconvenience.

Reuters also described Trump's Mount Rushmore remarks as sharply political, noting his warning about a “communist menace” and his call for Americans to protect the freedoms the founders envisioned.

The press will argue about the speech, while defenders support it. The greater point is simpler: even the political fight happened under the larger story of a nation still free enough to argue in public about its own meaning.

The Guardian looked at that same moment and seemed to find mostly failure. A British paper can have its fun with America; the old empire has been coping with July 4 for 250 years.

Bless its heart.

Still, a smidge of humility would help. The country it lectures is the same one whose wealth, military power, medical research, food production, technology, and culture have helped keep much of the free world standing.

Not to mention America doesn't arrest people over social media posts — nonthreatening ones, to be specific.

Oh, our country has sins, wounds, and arguments deep enough to humble anybody. We fought a Civil War over slavery, which the left conveniently forgets. We buried men at Gettysburg, and still needed another century to force the promise of equal citizenship close to life.

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It's simple for writers of the Guardian to sit in their bubble and contemplate the sins, mistakes, and moral failures of us unwashed. But it's nigh impossible to write a headline that captures the sarcasm and annoyance of an American who sees those headlines in an RSS feed and knows what publication wrote them without looking.

It's always one of two: the Guardian or the New York Times.

We've provided plenty of examples of failure, but we've also corrected more wrongs, freed more people, fed more strangers, and rebuilt more enemies than any nation built by man should've ever had the strength to attempt.

The Guardian's July 4 coverage didn't prove America is dying; it proved something smaller and more familiar: some people can stare at 250 years of sacrifice, invention, faith, courage, reform, and freedom.

Then only notice the ashtray.

America is 250; the Guardian frowned.

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