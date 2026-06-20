Keir Starmer Took Power in Triumph. Monday Might be His Last Day in Office.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer entered No. 10 in July 2024 with a Labour majority big enough to bury the Conservatives for a generation. Less than two years later, Britain is waiting to see whether he leaves office on Monday.

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Starmer has reportedly decided to tender his resignation, and, if online sources are correct, Monday is his last day in office.

🚨BREAKING: Keir Starmer will make a decision over the weekend with his family over whether he will resign in disgrace as Prime Minister, per the Times



I think this is it… 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/E4TTq9CBUp — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) June 19, 2026

The resignation claim isn't official or confirmed; a government source says Starmer remains focused on governing, while more than 100 Labour MPs have called for him to resign or lay out an exit plan. From the Observer:

Although Starmer is spending the weekend talking his future over with his wife, Victoria, at Chequers before making a final decision, senior Labour figures believe a “clear statement” could come as early as Monday. One Labour peer, who is close to the prime minister, insisted Starmer would not “walk away” from No 10 creating a vacuum but would “arrange a deliberate slow march in good order, as a matter of duty and dignity”. The friend said: “I think he sees the realities. Stopping ‘chaos’ (as he rightly put it) is now not possible by staying, so that only leaves one option. I think he has come to see it as the dutiful option to serve the country and the party.” Another Labour grandee said the prime minister now appeared “resigned” to stepping down. “He’s come up hard against the reality that the support isn’t there,” the source said. “The truth is everyone knows this is no longer a tenable proposition. There’s a sadness about it all, of course, but sometimes there’s just an inevitability in politics and as Boris Johnson said, ‘When the herd moves it moves’.” A cabinet minister said Starmer was “calmly going through things” after a series of highly personal conversations with his closest allies over recent days. “He just wants to do what’s right for the country and, having spoken to the people he wants, he is now spending quality time with his most important adviser—Vic,” the minister said.

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The speed of his fall is the story; he didn't inherit a warm country or an easy economy, but he had room to lead.

Keir Starmer is preparing to set out a timetable for his departure from No 10 this week after Andy Burnham’s triumphant return to Westminster in the Makerfield byelection.



Read @RSylvester1's exclusive now: https://t.co/jDE4INemuC pic.twitter.com/kBqDuqlckW — The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 20, 2026

If the rumors are true, then he spent it bloody fast!

Labour was punished across Britain in May, while Reform UK gained more than 1,000 council seats and broke into places Labour once treated like family ground. Starmer accepted responsibility, then promised to keep going.

🚨 A senior government figure told The Telegraph Sir Keir Starmer was realising that the “game is up” and his thoughts were now turning to how he could “shore up his legacy”



🔗: https://t.co/cZSmtD79US pic.twitter.com/umWZp5GiRv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 20, 2026

Voters can forgive hard choices when they sense purpose behind them. Starmer offered management, restraint, and a lawyer's polish, yet Britain kept getting new controls, reversals, and lectures.

The winter fuel payment cut for older people became so toxic that his government had to reverse course after months of anger. Families saw a government that could find power over ordinary life faster than it could find common sense.

His social agenda deepened the trouble. The government is moving toward a social media ban for under-16s, backed by age verification and wider online safety rules.

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Protecting kids is a worthy goal, but when the state keeps expanding age checks, platform controls, and speech policing, it still makes adults wonder who else will be watched next.

The grooming gangs scandal added a harsher moral weight. Starmer's government eventually established a statutory public inquiry into grooming gangs, and the inquiry began work on April 13 of this year.

For many Britons, the delay looked like another case where the powerful moved slowly until public pressure made delay impossible.

Britain's relationship with America has been strained, too, though not in the same way President Barack Hussein Obama strained British nerves.

Obama's trouble with the British was often symbolic and political: the Churchill bust fight, then his warning that Brexit would put the U.K. at the back of the trade queue.

Starmer's problem is more practical. President Donald Trump and Starmer did land a U.S.-U.K. trade deal in 2025, but the relationship soon took a bruising.

Former U.K. ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson became one of those bruises. Starmer later admitted the appointment was a mistake after Mandelson's security vetting failure became public. Then came the G7, where Starmer denied being snubbed by Trump after the two leaders had no formal one-on-one meeting.

In diplomacy, a missing meeting speaks loudly.

Now, Andy Burnham, Labour MP for Makerfield and former Greater Manchester mayor, is waiting with momentum. He won the Makersfield by-election with 54.8% of the vote, giving him a clear path to challenge Starmer for Labour's leadership. Starmer started with a mandate; Burnham now has the movement.

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If the online reports are accurate and Monday is indeed Starmer's last day, his lesson will be blunt. Power won in a landslide still vanishes when a leader treats voters like a problem to be managed.

Britain didn't turn on Starmer overnight. It watched him govern, felt the weight of his choices, and began looking for the exit before he did.

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