Poland Is the Ally America Should Be Building With

Poland just made the kind of offer Washington should take seriously. Cezary Tomczyk, Poland's secretary of state in the Ministry of National Defense, said the U.S. is interested in Warsaw's proposal for a permanent American military base on Polish soil. From U.S. News & World Report:

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“The Americans are interested in the Polish offer to place a permanent base here,” because it would be financed by both countries, Tomczyk said in an interview at the Defense Ministry in Warsaw. When asked about the remarks, U.S. Defense Department officials in Washington said they had nothing new to announce. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poles are doing everything in their power to have such a permanent base but that “the decision will always be on the side of the Americans.”

The final decision rests with Washington, and U.S. officials haven't announced a new base yet. Still, the offer deserves more than a polite diplomatic nod.

Poland isn't asking America to carry Europe while Warsaw watches from the back row. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland's deputy prime minister and minister of national defense, has pushed the permanent base proposal as part of a larger effort to deepen security ties with the United States, and presented the idea to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Poland already hosts about 10,000 U.S. troops on rotation, and U.S. Army Garrison Poland became the Army's first permanent garrison in the country in 2023. The question now is whether Washington should turn a strong rotational presence into something more durable, visible, and hard for Moscow to misunderstand.

A permanent U.S. base in Poland would reward one of NATO's best partners. Poland has spent heavily on its defense, pushed hard to modernize its forces, and stayed clear-eyed about the Russian threat after the invasion of Ukraine.

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Prime Minister Donald Tusk has tried to preserve the transatlantic bond during a difficult stretch, even after the Pentagon halted a planned 4,000-troop deployment to Poland earlier in May.

President Donald Trump has been right to press NATO allies to carry more of their defense burden, and Poland is doing exactly what American presidents have spent years demanding. It's spending at a level most European governments would rather praise in speeches than match in budgets.

If America wants Europe to grow up on defense, Poland is the example to encourage.

It's a simple strategic case: Poland sits on NATO's eastern flank, borders Ukraine's war zone through the broader regional security crisis, and faces the pressure that comes from Russia and Belarus using fear, migration, drones, and sabotage as tools of power. A permanent American base would not start a fight; it would tell the Kremlin where the line is before anybody is tempted to test it.

A base would also strengthen American's hand inside NATO. Germany still hosts the largest U.S. footprint in Europe, but the balance of power on the continent has shifted east.

Poland has become one of the alliance's most serious military actors. Karol Nawrocki, Poland's president, and Tusk may come from different political camps, but the country's basic security instinct is sound: keep America close, build Polish strength, and treat Russia as a danger rather than a misunderstanding.

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America doesn't need to indulge every European complaint, and it shouldn't keep troops abroad out of habit. But Poland isn't freeloading; it's buying American weapons, expanding its military, hosting U.S. forces, and asking for a deeper partnership at the exact place where deterrence carries the most weight. Washington shouldn't confuse old habits in Western Europe with real opportunity in Central Europe.

A permanent U.S. base in Poland would be more than a military project; it would be a clear sign that America knows the difference between an ally that lectures and an ally that builds.

Poland has earned a serious answer: if the proposal is workable, President Trump and Hegseth should move it forward.

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