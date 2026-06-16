Gun Makers Face Lawfare After Supreme Court Lets New York Law Stand

David Manney | 9:01 PM on June 16, 2026
Quince Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Kathy Hochul didn't hide the goal. New York's left-wing Democrat governor praised the Supreme Court after the justices declined to hear a challenge to her state's gun industry lawsuit law. Gun makers didn't lose a ruling on the merits, but New York kept its legal weapon alive.

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Gun owners should clearly see the threat.

The case is National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc. v. Letitia James, Attorney General of New York. The Supreme Court declined review yesterday, leaving a Second Circuit ruling in place.

For now. From Just the News:

The Supreme Court did not explain its reasoning for rejecting the case. The decision comes the same day the highest court also declined to take up over a dozen cases as it winds down the term, including an appeal from a 98-year-old federal judge who had been suspended amid mental fitness concerns.

“NSSF sincerely believes that those criminals who illegally misuse lawful products should be held responsible for the harms they ‌cause when they commit their crimes,” ‌Mark Oliva, a spokesperson for NSSF told Reuters. “Holding the firearm industry responsible for the criminal misuse of a firearm is akin to holding Anheuser-Busch and Ford Motor Company ‌responsible for damages from drunk-driving crimes.”

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New York can keep using its public nuisance statute against lawful firearms businesses while future legal fights unfold.

For Second Amendment supporters, the danger is simple. New York is targeting the supply chain behind a constitutional right. Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and dealers can follow the law, sell lawful products, and still face punishing lawsuits when criminals misuse firearms later.

Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act to stop exactly that kind of attack. The law shields gun makers and sellers from many lawsuits tied to crimes committed by third parties. New York's statute tries to slip around that shield by dressing anti-gun lawfare in the language of public nuisance and “reasonable controls.”

Letitia James defended the statute, while Hochul celebrated the Court's refusal to take the case as a win for gun control. Their message is plain: when anti-gun politicians can't repeal the Second Amendment, they try to make lawful commerce too expensive, too risky, and too legally exposed to survive.

The statute lets officials and private parties seek injunctions, restitution, damages, penalties, and other relief. A company may win years later, but depositions, legal bills, insurance pressure, and settlement demands can become punishment by process.

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Anti-gun lawfare doesn't need to ban firearms to weaken the right; it can bleed the lawful market until ordinary Americans pay the price.

Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, warned that New York's law was designed to evade Congress and force the firearms industry to answer for crimes committed by others.

He's right.

From KFDM:

The 2005 law prevents firearms and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, and dealers from being sued for damages resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse of their products by third parties.

"NSSF sincerely believes that those criminals who illegally misuse lawful products should be held responsible for the harms they cause when they commit their crimes," spokesperson Mark Oliva told Reuters. "Holding the firearm industry responsible for the criminal misuse of a firearm is akin to holding Anheuser-Busch and Ford Motor Company responsible for damages from drunk-driving crimes."

The New York law could still face future legal challenges, NBC News reported.

Criminals should be prosecuted, and traffickers and straw purchasers should face hard consequences. Lawful manufacturers shouldn't be treated like accomplices because Democrats hate the products they make.

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The Second Amendment protects more than a theory. A right to keep and bear arms requires access to firearms, ammunition, parts, dealers, and manufacturers. A right without a lawful market becomes a promise trapped on paper.

New York's lawsuit strategy aims at the machinery that makes self-defense real for working people, homeowners, hunters, collectors, and families who refuse to outsource their safety to the state.

The Supreme Court didn't bless New York's law; it declined review, but the effect is real. New York gets more time to test its pressure campaign, and other anti-gun states now have a model to copy.

Gun owners need to treat the moment as a warning. The next attack on the Second Amendment may not arrive as a ban. It may arrive as a lawsuit, a subpoena, a settlement demand, or a state attorney general smiling while lawful businesses spend millions defending the right the Constitution already protects.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

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GUN CONTROL KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SECOND AMENDMENT SUPREME COURT

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