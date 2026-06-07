The White House Lawn Was Fine Until Trump Put a Fight Card on It

President Donald Trump plans to host UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn in a week, June 14, his 80th birthday and Flag Day. Dana White, president and CEO of the UFC, has worked with the administration on a card tied to America's 250th anniversary celebration. Bo Erickson, writing at Reuters, lays out the planned UFC fight night.

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Now Trump is bringing the fighting to the White House. The South Lawn has been outfitted with an octagon-shaped cage and hulking metal arena structure called "the Claw" by White. Trump suggested holding such an event while ringside with White at a fight days after his 2024 election win, Time magazine reported. The seven bouts on June 14 will feature eight Americans and six others from four countries, all men. The main event will feature lightweight champion Ilia Topuria of Georgia defending his title belt against American challenger Justin Gaethje. The pair will enter the arena from the Oval Office, White told the magazine. Weigh-ins will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. THE CROWD Trump has touted the fights as the "hardest ticket" to come by of his presidency. Trump, his family and senior government officials will sit around the ring, and approximately 4,000 seats are ‌being installed ⁠on the lawn for invited guests. The White House deferred questions about the guest list to UFC, which did not immediately respond. A fourth of the tickets are reserved for active military members. Troops must meet the military's physical standards and wear their short-sleeve dress uniforms to attend, the Washington Post reported.

Ilia Topuria, UFC lightweight champion, and Justin Gaethje, UFC interim lightweight champion, sit near the top of the discussion surrounding the fight card. Somehow, Washington survived Easter egg rolls, concerts, receptions, and ideological light shows, but a cage on the grass now has the democracy siren wailing.

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Susan Douglas, a Virginia retiree and political organizer, and Paul Romano, a Vietnam War vet, filed a federal lawsuit to stop the event. Brendan Ballou, attorney for the Public Integrity Project, represents them. From US News:

The filing Saturday by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents contends the Trump administration’s authorization of the June 14 event was unlawful. The lawsuit says such approval violated National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal parklands, Congress did not consent to the towering arch overlooking the event space and no environmental review was conducted before the construction. “This is fundamentally a private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain,” said Brendan Ballou, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. “And that is what is motivating this lawsuit.” The White House said in a statement that the legal challenge was “an obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory” attempt to prevent Trump from hosting the fight and that the event was “no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall throughout the year.” UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The lawsuit argues that the administration violated rules governing National Park Service land, failed to secure proper congressional approval, and skipped environmental review.

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Trump's critics have now reached the point where a prizefight needs courtroom rescue.

The White House grounds have hosted public spectacles for generations; President Barack Hussein Obama lit the White House in rainbow colors after the Supreme Court's 2015 same-sex marriage decision.

Republicans didn't sue to turn off the lights.

That bastion of character, President Joe Biden, hosted a Pride Month event at the White House in 2023. Rose Montoya, a trans activist, removed a top and bared his fake breasts during the celebration.

In fairness, the generational talent and historical figure, Karine Jean-Pierre, then White House press secretary, called the behavior inappropriate and disrespectful, and the White House barred Montoya from future events.

Republicans didn't sprint to court over lawn-based activism.

Now Trump wants a UFC event, and suddenly the grass needs a legal guardian. The left can dislike combat sports, Trump's style, the birthday tie-in, or Dana White standing anywhere near the South Lawn.

Fine. Taste remains fair game.

But selective outrage deserves less respect. The same crowd that tolerated favored cultural displays now wants a judge to save America from temporary seating and fight-night lighting.

Before taking time off for her baby, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the event as part of America 250. The White House says the setup is temporary and the grounds restored. Every major event requires planning, security, cleanup, and paperwork, and applying the rules. A lawsuit filed before the public sees the full event plan still looks less like civic concern and more like TDS.

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Fair rules don't change with the party in power. If Democratic presidents can use the White House grounds for celebrations, symbols, rallies, and culture-war moments, then President Trump can host a fight card tied to a national milestone.

A South Lawn UFC event may be loud and flashy, but it's very much Trump. America has endured much worse than walkout music and folding chairs.

The lawn and nation will survive.

Trump’s critics want one set of rules for their White House spectacles and another set for his. PJ Media keeps calling out the double standard without asking permission. Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.