The UN’s Israel Obsession Continues on Cue

Stop me if you've heard this one before. The UN signed another strongly worded memo regarding their concerns about Israel.

Volker Turk, the current United Nations high commissioner for human rights, stepped forward again and declared that Israel crossed a line. He argued that a newly passed death penalty law violates international law and demanded that Israel reverse course. Turk's statement came within hours of the vote, right on schedule, right on script.

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The Israeli Knesset passed the measure on March 30, determining hanging as the default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly terror attacks aimed at destroying the state. The law allows the same penalty under civilian courts for Israeli citizens in cases tied to threats against national survival.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the bill and made clear why: Israel faced a wave of attacks that changed the country's security posture overnight. On October 7, 2023, terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. My PJ Media teammate Catharine Salgado called out the UN's actions, highlighting their abhorrent reaction to 10/7.

As I have noted before, the UN has a long history of providing a regular platform for the Palestinians to peddle their lies and propaganda against Israel. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres even implied that Israel was to blame for somehow provoking the attacks, claiming “the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum” and falsely accusing Israel of “suffocating occupation.” Indeed, even as the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel was happening, the UN tweeted about “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” a Palestinian propaganda term for Israeli land that they wrongly claim.

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That reality still shapes every policy decision coming out of Jerusalem.

Related: Is the UN Culpable in Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel?

Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders answered the law with calls for more attacks; they didn't stop, didn't hold back, and just urged escalation.

Turk warned against the bill months ago, while UN experts followed in February and repeated the same objections, arguing the law removes judicial discretion, violates the right to life, and treats Palestinians unfairly under military court systems.

If you've watched the United Nations and their feelings towards Israel for a few years, dollars to donuts you're not even surprised anymore.

Again from Catherine, who shares my disdain for the UN.

The UN was intended to prevent another bloody crisis like WWII. Instead, it now sides with tyrants and terrorists. Erdan told the UN Security Council to remember what he said as it refuses to take a strong stand and condemn Palestinian jihad on Israel, according to Fox News. "Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on, my team and I will wear Yellow Stars. We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas," Erdan announced. "We will walk with a yellow star as a symbol of pride. A reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves.” The UN has falsely labeled Israel an “apartheid state,” ignoring the facts that the “Palestinians” are an invented “people” with no right to claim Israeli land, the Arabs have rejected their own state for decades in favor of trying to destroy Israel completely, and the Palestinians are controlled by terrorists, particularly Hamas.

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The organization has built a long record of singling out Israel. Year after year, the UN General Assembly passes more resolutions aimed at Israel than at the rest of the world combined.

That pattern has been documented and repeated across multiple sessions.

Meanwhile, the threats facing Israel haven't slowed. Hamas continues to operate in Gaza, Hezbollah maintains a strong presence in Lebanon, and both groups have launched thousands of rockets into Israeli population centers over the years, killing people and forcing families to live under constant threat. Israelis also teach children where the nearest shelter is located before they learn anything else.

Kidnappings, tunnel systems, and coordinated attacks remain part of the conflict, actions that don't come with press conferences or formal statements. They come with sirens, explosions, and funerals.

Yet the UN tends to respond with its strongest language when Israel reacts. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the law and called it a violation of international norms. European foreign ministers from Britain, Germany, France, and Italy echoed that position and labeled the measure discriminatory.

Think about the phrase Abbas used: "violation of international norms." What I take from that statement is that it's expected for terror groups to launch rockets into neighborhoods at all hours. The death and displacement of innocent people is not only expected; it occurs under international norms.

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Because this is a family channel, I can't fully commit my words to tell Abbas, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy that they can relocate their international norms to locations best suited for suppositories or other medical devices.

No rule requires the UN to treat every situation equally; the organization sets its own priorities, and, over time, those priorities reveal an obvious pattern.

Israel responds to unprovoked violence with policy changes. The UN responds to those changes with condemnation. The original violence receives far less sustained attention.

Wash. Rinse. Dry. Repeat. That cycle moved beyond parody decades ago.

The death penalty law represents Israel's attempt to impose consequences for attacks that target innocent people, where it would hopefully deter future violence, but the UN would claim it risks escalation and raises legal concerns.

Meanwhile, while bureaucrats compose more riveting, strongly worded memos, the groups responsible for attacks continue to launch rockets.

The UN remains headquartered in the United States and receives significant funding from American taxpayers, a fact that raises an obvious question about accountability when the organization repeatedly directs its focus in one direction while treating other threats as white noise.

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The pattern doesn't need interpretation. Israel acts, and the UN catches the vapors.

The cycle continues.

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