Soros-Backed DA Targets Federal Agents at Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner just turned the airport into his personal stage for a ridiculous showdown. He recently showed up at Philadelphia International Airport and directly warned ICE agents that if they commit any crimes in his city, he'll prosecute them. He'll put them in handcuffs, drag them into a courtroom, and lock them in a jail cell if needed. Not only that, but he also made sure to add that President Donald Trump can't pardon them because these would be state charges.

Advertisement

He's a true legal mastermind.

Larry Krasner serves as the elected DA for Philly, and he built his career on policies that let serious offenders walk while saving his energy for bigger targets, like federal agents doing the actual job of securing the border.

His tough-guy act illustrates how quickly local authorities have jumped on the anti-ICE bandwagon. I mean, it's as if they're accusing agents of being witches.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The cast of the raucous crowd in our version will be played by the legacy media, far-left loons, and far-left Congressional loons.

The whole stunt centers on ICE agents deployed to the airport to handle immigration checks and enforce federal law. Those agents operate under clear authority from Congress and the executive branch under President Donald Trump. They don't make up laws on the spot; they follow existing statutes covering border control, national security, and deportation orders.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

You know the boy is serious by the way he removed his glasses.

Yet Krasner acts like he holds some magic veto power over the entire federal government, lecturing trained federal officers about upholding the Constitution while threatening them with arrest for doing exactly what the law requires.

Nothing says competent prosecutor like a local DA who believes he can override the United States government because he dislikes the current administration's priorities.

The Philadelphia DA had taken a similar hard stand against ICE operations earlier this year when he warned them to stay out of his city, saying, “If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent is gonna come to Philly . . . , then you can get the F out of here.” “I will charge you with those crimes. You will be arrested. You will stand trial. You will be convicted. Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction. Do you hear me, ICE agents?” The tough-talking prosecutor had also made headlines during a January City Hall event supporting legislation to limit ICE operations, when he compared federal immigration agents to Nazis and promising to “hunt down” and prosecute them for overstepping their authority.

Advertisement

Krasner received campaign support from billionaire George Soros, who funded progressive prosecutors across the country. That backing helped put him in office, where he reduced prosecutions for certain offenses and now extends that same approach to federal immigration enforcement.

He can't point to a single specific violation by ICE agents at the airport. No charges exist, no crime has been identified; he simply issued a blanket threat just in case agents step out of line in his view.

It looks to me as though airline passengers are among the hardest hit (bold emphasis mine).

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, following an announcement by President Trump that ICE would be deployed to certain airports nationwide to help address Transportation Security Administration staffing shortages. Some travelers we spoke to welcomed the move. Kirk Thelander of Chester Springs said the additional presence could help ease airport operations. "I'm glad they are here. I mean, if they're offsetting some of the workload for the TSA agents and allowing them to get people through faster, then that's great," Thelander said. Others objected to ICE's presence at the airport. Steve Papelian of Nazareth protested alone at PHL, drawing a mix of reactions from passersby. "Lots of acknowledgments. A few cursings, but I can handle that. I even talked to the ICE guys, and I'm sure they're very nice guys, but they're probably bringing the best of the best here," Papelian said.

Advertisement

The logic collapses under its own weight; federal agents carry out duties approved by Congress and directed by the president. A local DA doesn't get to rewrite that structure or appoint himself border supervisor.

Krasner warned against agents acting “…anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people….”

Who wants to tell him that attempting to run over or shoot any officer, be it ICE or local police, isn't only illegal but an open threat against their well-being? Meaning that officers are fully within their rights to defend themselves.

The airport setting makes his stunt even more absurd. Philadelphia International Airport serves as a major international hub. ICE agents screen travelers, verify visas, handle deportation cases, and stop threats before they enter the country.

Krasner knows all of that, yet he chose to grandstand and threaten the very people who keep the system working. He presents his office as a watchdog, ready to swoop in if agents cross a line only he defines.

Meanwhile, residents deal with the consequences of his softer approach to street crime while he picks fights with federal law enforcement.

The contradiction stands out: a prosecutor claiming to support equal justice under the law now threatens federal officers for enforcing laws already passed and in force.

President Trump placed immigration enforcement at the center of his administration, a mission ICE carries out without apology. Larry Krasner can issue warnings all day, but federal agents remain on duty at the airport and answer to federal law, not a local prosecutor acting like Barney Fife with a political agenda.

Advertisement

The move continues the broader pattern where some local officials resist enforcement by limiting cooperation, but Krasner takes it further by stepping into open confrontation. He turns routine enforcement into a spectacle, playing to a friendly media and audience while ignoring the responsibilities of his office.

This stunt solves nothing and creates new problems, blurring the lines of authority that are clearly defined by the Constitution. Federal law prevails when it conflicts with local policy, and no press conference changes that fact.

Larry Krasner talks tough, but he lacks the authority to stop ICE agents from doing their jobs. His threats may energize his supporters, but they leave others wondering why a district attorney focuses on federal operations performed by the “evil” ICE operations instead of crime in his city.

The airport stays open, the agents remain in place, and the law remains in force. Not only that, but wait times in queues have dropped because ICE agents are performing specific tasks that allow TSA employees to focus on their jobs, not security.

Larry Krasner just gave everybody a clear view of one of the most misguided tough-guy power plays in a month full of them. Unfortunately, we'll hear more from the loons before the next news cycle.

If you want more straight talk that cuts through political theater and calls out nonsense when it shows up, PJ Media VIP delivers exactly that. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your subscription today.