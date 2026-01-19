Baseball’s Long Memory Has Selective Edits

Baseball keeps time the way that older churches do: bells ring on schedule, rituals repeat, and silence fills the gaps between moments that matter.

People don't walk inside only for numbers; they come for meaning, memory, and something steady that outlives noise.

I’ve loved baseball my entire life; it has shaped my summers, conversations, and patience. Faith teaches rhythm and humility; baseball does the same.

That's why Hall of Fame ballots never feel procedural; they feel doctrinal.

The Announcement That Always Divides

Voting results for this year’s class of the Baseball Hall of Fame arrive at 6:00 p.m. Eastern—dang near a holy day for me—and the reaction always provides a clean split: celebration on one side, grievance on the other, where votes turn into verdicts and careers shrink into arguments.

Second baseman Jeff Kent is already waiting to see if anybody will join him at induction ceremonies this summer, a reminder that excellence sometimes takes time before recognition arrives. Kent's résumé never relied on spectacle, just production, longevity, and hitting for more power than any other second basemen in baseball history.

Two "Likely" Inductees

Odds are leaning towards centerfielders Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltrán joining Kent on the stage. Each player has his own challenge to overcome to be inducted.

Beltrán faces the harshest form of selective memory, with a career that includes elite postseasons, base stealing, defense, durability, and leadership across many teams. With career numbers that match those of other outfielders, he ranks as among the most complete outfielders of all time.

But Beltrán has a heavy, wet blanket lying on top of him: the sign-stealing scandal of 2017, where the sound of a bat smashing an aluminum garbage can nearly ruined a Hall of Fame career. Stealing signs predates modern technology, which doesn't excuse excess, but it may matter when voters equate it with PEDs.

The first ten seasons of Jones's career made him a first-ballot Hall member. Unfortunately, Father Time caught up to him: his last seven seasons weren't Hall-worthy.

Lines the Hall Won’t Cross

Remaining outside again, Roger Clemens's and Barry Bonds's cases no longer revolve around statistics; they revolve around institutional refusal. Steroids violated trust and altered outcomes across seasons, awards, and record books. Each player possessed Hall of Fame credentials before he decided to juice.

The Hall enforces an unmovable boundary, even as judgment softens elsewhere. Chemical enhancement remains a permanent disqualifier, while other advantages fade with time.

Baseball's memory is selective, and as we all know, memory rarely follows a straight line.

The Bottleneck Problem

The ballot doesn't just judge greatness; it manages scarcity. In the next few years, players eligible include Buster Posey, Ryan Zimmerman, Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Zack Greinke, Joey Votto, and Adam Wainwright.

There's no guarantee that all of those players are first-ballot Hall of Famers, but they represent a reality that tightens margins now. It takes 75% of the votes to be inducted into the Hall, and players hovering in the 60s and low 70s percentage range now face a shrinking runway.

Careers once considered locks now risk becoming footnotes if timing breaks the wrong way. Until it wears out, the Hall rewards patience.

Memory Versus Measurement

Baseball is often called a game of inches and numbers, but numbers rarely decide outcomes. Narratives do. Voters weigh integrity, context, regret, and symbolism alongside WAR and OPS.

That tension explains why debates are never-ending. Fans don't argue spreadsheets; they argue meaning. The Hall doesn't simply enshrine players; it enshrines versions of the game people want to remember.

Final Thoughts

Churches kept old ledgers; names are crossed out, restored, or left unresolved, depending on doctrine and season.

Baseball walks down similar paths; it's a selectively edited memory, not maliciously, but deliberately. For those of us who love the game like a creed rather than a product, it's a never-fading argument.

It just waits for the next bell to ring.

