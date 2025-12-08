Jeff Kent Earns Cooperstown, Others Deserved a Longer Look

Jeff Kent waited far too long for Cooperstown to call his name. His value was never overlooked by anyone who followed the game closely. Power at second base rarely comes in heavy doses. Yet, Kent made it look natural for nearly two decades, smacking 377 career home runs, the most ever hit by a second baseman, a record that's been sitting in plain sight for years, becoming a reminder that his production fits no ordinary mold. Kent shaped seasons with run production and steady offense that followed him from New York to San Francisco, Houston, and Los Angeles. His 2000 MVP season and four Silver Slugger awards gave more proof of his place among the elite hitters of his time.

Advertisement

Kent received 14 of 16 votes cast by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, yet his numbers haven't changed since his first year of eligibility; what changed was a committee finally willing to honor a player whose offensive value never fit neat categories.

Related: From Kent to Mattingly : The Stars Who Deserve Their Day in Cooperstown

His defense never stood out, but he was never a liability. He lacked speed, yet he drove in over 100 runs eight times and stayed healthy enough to make his power at second base impossible to ignore.

Kent's election signals fairness for one player, yet the committee left behind several names who earned more attention. On a ballot that included eight finalists, only Kent reached the bar, while the rest now shift into a cloud of uncertainty, and four of them fell under the 5% line needed to remain in future rounds. Their careers deserved more time than they received.

Sitting atop that list is Carlos Delgado, who hit 473 home runs and produced seasons that should've made him a stronger candidate. He received his nine votes, short of what was needed, and was cut off from any future ballot under current rules. Delgado brought steady production at an elite level across many seasons. Yet, power at first base no longer carries the weight it once did with voters who demand more defensive value.

Advertisement

Don Mattingly followed a similar fate. Injuries limited his career, yet at his peak, he stood among the most dominant hitters in the American League. Donnie Baseball's MVP season, battling titles, and glove playing first base led to him earning six votes, not enough to stay in the cycle. His numbers tell a story of brilliance cut short.

Hall of Fame voters, with some exceptions (Sandy Koufax or Kirby Puckett, anybody?), lean heavily on longevity and undervalue peaks when careers end early.

Obviously, the highest profile names on the ballot received the smallest share of support. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two giants of the steroid era who probably did enough to merit a call to the Hall but screwed up, failed to reach even 5% of the vote, also removing them from upcoming committee consideration.

Baseball struggles with how to judge careers that blend historic production with a period of controversy. Their greatness remains beyond debate, yet the process moves on without them.

Jeff Kent's election highlights a larger truth about Hall voting: The system draws lines that feel too tight for a sport defined by eras, ballparks, varying conditions, and different kinds of greatness.

If Bill Mazeroski makes the Hall of Fame for his defense at second base, then there's a strong argument Kent deserves a plaque, too. A player with Kent's offensive value shouldn't wait so long, Delgado shouldn't vanish from consideration, and Mattingly deserved more patience.

Advertisement

Bonds and Clemens deserve a place in the conversation, whether we like it or not. Baseball memory holds all of them, and Cooperstown should do the same.

Any sports hall of fame becomes stronger when it honors a complete picture of the game. Kent added a chapter, and voters would serve the sport well by widening the frame for the next one.

Join the PJ Media VIP community for deeper sports coverage, cultural analysis, and long-form pieces shaped for readers who want clarity and substance.

Support independent writing and unlock full access with promo code FIGHT.