Rosie Lasts Two Hours

Two days. That's the amount of time Rosie O'Donnell's therapist asked her to ignore President Donald Trump.

She didn't last two hours.

She cheerfully bragged about it!

The former The View host readily admitted she only lasted a “few hours” before becoming enraged at Trump all over again. Apparently, when Trump sniped at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey on Air Force One and told her to be “quiet, piggy,” that sent O’Donnell into the stratosphere once again, she raced to her social media to accuse Trump of a “verbal rape” of a reporter. O’Donnell’s rabid Trump obsession sent her therapist, Jennifer Kopetic, to tell the former comedienne that “you’ve got to detach. You’ve got to disconnect.”

She turned a lifeline, handed to her by a professional, into a punchline. That alone offers a window into her mindset, and the fact that she decided to brag about it shows an even bigger one.

Rosie framed her failure as something adorable. Normal people with a shred of self-awareness think before announcing that emotional impulse beats discipline using record-breaking speed. Rosie didn't feel the slightest hesitation, delivering the story as if the world needed proof that her feud with Trump remains her daily workout. While people hit the gym, she "hits" Trump so often that her routine builds muscle memory.

Other people who think their opinions are important enough to share—every comedian, host, and cable panelist who leaned on a Trump feud—eventually moved on.

Not Rosie.

Her two-hour collapse carried the weight of two decades and stayed anchored, and despite that weight, she kept hugging it. Rosie's therapist told her to unclench her grip. After nodding and taking a deep breath, she jumped right back into the same pattern that drained her for years.

Rosie announced her relapse as though she had won a medal.

Once, her rivalry with Trump fueled ratings. Then, over time, it started to look like she became dependent on the feud to sound relevant. Plenty of people have political passion, but few treat it like oxygen.

Rosie made it clear that she feels lost without the outrage. Whenever her anger cools off, she works hard to find a new spark. Even when told by a therapist to take a long walk off a short pier, she sprints toward the nearest monitor to catch Trump's latest.

People who watched her for years saw a pattern. Rosie never had trouble forming an argument. Her trouble came from letting an argument end. A normal person might think two days of quiet should settle the mind.

Not Rosie.

She didn't have the mental capacity and maturity to last the length of a movie, folding after 120 minutes. Best of all, she told everyone, she wanted to hear the applause despite failing at a task most adults complete without even trying.

Her confession also revealed a deeper habit. When performers age out of the spotlight, many search for new meaning. Some volunteer or explore new paths.

Not Rosie.

Her needle kept skipping on a scratched vinyl record, leaving her stuck in rage, which she believed gave her relevance. Rage kept her in the headlines even as the roles slowed. For Rosie, Trump was an energy drink, keeping her wired and loud.

She became frightened of being silenced.

Rosie's therapist tried to interrupt the cycle with instructions requiring introspection, patience, and basic restraint. But in her infinite wisdom, Rosie decided to follow a different path, treating the assignment like a dare.

Unfortunately for Rosie, she lost the dare but declared victory anyway, which takes an exceptional level of detachment. She looked at a moment that exposed a lack of self-control and told the world it made her feel proud.

People may cheer her honesty, but without growth, it quickly loses value. People who genuinely want to improve reach for something better.

Rosie didn't bother reaching for anything; she only grabbed the same familiar fuel. Rosie's mind never left the feud; her identity never stepped outside the shadow she swore she hated. Rage became comfort, a habit, and her own personal North Star.

She needed the world to know she lasted only two hours, believing it somehow proved devotion, while showing passion and something else. It showed a performer who can't break free from the only spark she has left; it showed a woman who turned therapy into theater and who mistook surrender for strength.

Her therapist offered her peace, but she chose noise, which revealed everything else she tried to hide.

