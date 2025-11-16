Why the Royal Complaints of a Former First Lady Still Get Treated as Serious Thought

Building on her familiar language of grievance, Michelle Obama's latest remarks continue her trend of proclaiming victimhood despite receiving treatment that royals receive and delivered from a platform only a handful of Americans will ever stand on.

Advertisement

I really do wish this person would move back to Chicago or one of the other two of her mansions, and live out retirement in a peaceful and, most importantly, QUIET, safe, and secure environment among her sycophants. But the lady has a book to sell and has an ego rivaling her husband's.

Using a line meant to sting, yet spoken by someone who has lived closer to royalty than to any struggle she's perceived to have lived through, Obama claimed the country "isn't ready for a woman" to serve as president.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama proclaimed that Americans are “not ready” for a woman president, arguing, “we’ve got a lot of growing up to do. Reflecting on Kamala Harris’s unsuccessful presidential campaign, Michelle Obama pointed to gender, rather than policy, as the key factor behind the loss. “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama stated during a conversation with actor Tracee Ellis Ross at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. “That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not,” she explained. “You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, safely, a lot of men who do not feel like a woman can lead them, and we saw it.” Obama’s comments came while promoting her new book titled “The Look,” which details her approach to fashion during her time as the first lady.

Advertisement

The only thing more repugnant than her attitude is the reflexive reverence from the drive-by media, with every word sailing past every filter, treated as profound insights rather than what they really are: royal complaints from someone who hasn't been told "No!" in a very long time.

The Privilege Behind the Scolding

Michelle Obama has spent decades cocooned in acclaim: private schools, elite universities, the comforts of power, a mansion in Martha's Vineyard, and the White House experience that transformed her from a prominent Chicago attorney into a global celebrity.

It's not easy to reconcile that level of privilege with the moral lecture she delivered in Brooklyn, but Obama makes it look so easy. When a person steeped in influence tells the public to "grow up," the message loses credibility. The lesson she needs to learn, but refuses to, is that you can't scold from the top of the palace steps and expect the village to nod along.

Her Claim and the Disconnect

During her Brooklyn Academy of Music appearance, Obama said men still aren't ready for a woman in the Oval Office, framing her statement as honest frustration, yet delivering it with a strangely aloof posture.

She has no intention of running into the arena she critiques. She delivered an odd kind of sermon, demanding transformation from people she refuses to stand shoulder to shoulder with. It's a disconnect that reveals more about her than about the electorate she pretends to diagnose.

Advertisement

A Rising Tone of Umbrage

The sense of umbrage in her recent comments mirrors a pattern; each appearance feels more like an admonition than a conversation.

Obama lamented how Americans view her hair (!?), urging a cultural education on black beauty.

At one point in the conversation, Obama discussed the struggle Black Americans have in straightening their hair to “follow” White beauty standards, asking, “Why do we need an act of law to tell White folk to get outta our hair?” “Let me explain something to White people,” she began. “Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern, so when we’re straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness.” “That’s why so many of us can’t swim, and we run away from the water. People won’t go to the gym because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all,” she added.

She's found fault in everything from national expectations to personal aesthetics, culminating in an effect of a former First Lady portraying herself as a misunderstood visionary, while sitting on a throne cushioned by wealth, fame, and absolute deference.

It's unearned martyrdom disguised as insight.

A Press Corps that Never Pushes Back

If our press corps brought skepticism and scrutiny along with their fawning interviews, none of this would carry weight. Reporters dutifully transcribed her words and framed them as cultural wisdom.

Advertisement

Not bloody once did anyone ask why millions of Americans are immature while refusing to enter the political arena. Nobody questioned why the wealthiest, most insulated woman in modern American politics keeps presenting herself as a victim of societal backwardness. The media treats her remarks with the seriousness reserved for prophets, not a petulant, pampered elite.

Why It Matters

When speaking from pedestals, cultural elites shape public perception, while the danger lies in mistaking pedestal height for moral authority. Treating her highness's royal complaints as serious thought widens the disconnect between Americans and those who claim to speak for them.

Michelle Obama can criticize the electorate all she wants, but the rest of us aren't required to confuse her grievance with wisdom. Power without accountability breeds distortion, and too many in the media have forgotten their role.

Although it's hard to listen to Obama's constant march towards martyrdom, as a society, we are required to mark her words and thoughts down so history receives a complete picture of a narcissistic husband and wife who think they're more significant than sliced bread.

Final Thoughts

One thing Michelle Obama isn't wrong about is that our country is divided, weary, and cynical, but she's wrong about the source. Americans aren't failing to grow up; we're tired of being lectured by elites who believe their societal elevation grants them insights.

Advertisement

Her latest sermon reveals something relatively simple: she still expects a nation to bow, even after walking off the stage.

Respect is earned, not inherited from the trappings of one's former office.

When you subscribe to PJ Media, you get more than commentary. You get an honest look at the powerful voices shaping our culture and the courage to say what others tiptoe around. Join us and stay ahead of the narratives the establishment would rather not examine. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.