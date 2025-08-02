Jack Smith May Finally Learn What 'No One Is Above the Law' Really Means

When your political hitman starts looking like a headline liability

The left found and crowned their legal avenger: Jack Smith, their righteous remedy to four years of Trump.

Advertisement

In secret clubhouse meetings above their parents' garage, the left whispered reverently about Smith's independence, hailed his stoicism, and grasped him as a firewall between democracy and destruction.

The right, however, looked at things differently. They saw Smith as a dogged, smirking prosecutor with a habit of filing charges just before primaries and playing a game of chicken with due process.

Both sides, however, agreed on one thing: he was relentless.

Now, that same man finds himself under federal investigation for potentially violating the Hatch Act, a statute meant to prevent law enforcement from becoming political tools.

Sen. Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, accused Smith of seeking to impact the 2024 election in his capacity as special counsel under the Biden-led Justice Department in a letter to the acting head of the Office of Special Counsel, Jamieson Greer, first obtained by Fox News Digital. "As the Office of the Special Counsel is tasked with ensuring federal employees aren't conducting partisan political activity under the guise of their federal employment, you're well situated to determine whether Smith broke the law," the Arkansas Republican wrote. "Many of Smith's legal actions seem to have no rationale except for an attempt to affect the 2024 election results – actions that would violate federal law," he continued.

Advertisement

That cringeworthy sound we're not hearing? It's the awkward silence of a media class that suddenly found itself unsure how to eulogize its white knight without tarnishing the cause.

The Hatch Act Hammer

If you forgot, here's a quick review of the Hatch Act.

This act was created to prohibit executive branch officials, such as a special counsel, from using their authority to influence elections.

In this case, Jack Smith didn't simply toe the line; he ran past it with banners flying. According to Sen. Tom Cotton, Smith timed court filings, manipulated trial calendars, and played strategic legal chess just as the 2024 campaign heated up. Smith did his bloody best to jam President Trump into a courtroom the day before Super Tuesday.

If that's not election interference, what is?

The Office of Special Counsel's Hatch Act Unit has confirmed they're investigating Smith!

OMG!

Timing Was the Tell

Let's examine the sequence. Smith dropped the documents case right after Trump won; he asked for appeals to be paused just as political winds shifted, and his final report was buried like bad leftovers, with Volume Two indefinitely sealed.

People defending Smith are calling this a legal strategy. But to most Americans, it appears to be weaponized prosecution. You don't have to be a lawyer, or even a devotee of "Law & Order," to understand when a ref tosses flags only when one team is on offense.

Advertisement

We only have to watch long enough to see the pattern.

“No One Is Above the Law” Until It’s One of Theirs

Each time Trump's team looked into Smith's motivations, the same robotic chorus emerged, "No one is above the law!" Except now, the left treats that mantra as if it were a rhetorical one-way street.

If you want that phrase to mean anything, then apply it when the hammer swings in the other direction. When one of your own wears the badge: Apply it!

If Jack Smith was truly one of the neutral professionals they claimed he was, not only should he welcome the investigations, but he should demand them.

Smith Wasn’t a Firewall; He Was a Spark

I hate to be the one to burst your bubble, but Jack Smith wasn't defending democracy. He was playing defense for a political establishment that couldn't stomach losing to Trump.

Twice.

Smith's job wasn't about preserving the rule of law; it was about wrapping it in legalese, delivering it on cue, and timing it for maximum political damage, which was the legal equivalent of leaking a scandal the night before the election.

Smith helped turn the DOJ into nothing but a smirking caricature, one that flinched when Hillary bleached servers and looked the other way when Hunter forgot about his illegal purchase of a gun, and suddenly found courage when Trump appeared on the docket.

And now, shockingly, Smith is the story. Not his targets, but him.

Advertisement

How It All Unraveled

We need to make one thing perfectly clear: Smith and his team were already on life support when their case collapsed in early 2025. Remember what was happening: Trump had just won the presidency, the Department of Justice had forbidden prosecuting a sitting president, and the classified documents case had fallen completely apart. When Smith finally filed his final report, it vanished behind a redacted curtain.

Unfortunately for Jack Smith, Senator Tom Cotton had not forgotten. And the OSC, if it had any spine remaining, shouldn't either.

Because, quite simply, if Smith used his badge to tip the scales, it isn't a partisan scandal, it's a constitutional one.

Legacy Media’s Teflon Shield

I think it's amazing to see how quickly the same outlets that swooned over Jack Smith now turn off their cameras as if someone has pulled the fire alarm. The New York Times, MSNBC, and CNN have suddenly grown quiet. They have no desire to talk about "the rule of law." They don't want to talk about fairness; they'd rather change the subject to TikTok trends or drag brunches in Des Moines.

But don't worry. If Smith had been a Trump appointee investigating Biden's son, the most intelligent person Joe has ever met, they'd already have a Netflix miniseries in development.

The Standard Must Be Universal, or It’s Worthless

Defenders of Smith argue that the Hatch Act is vague, rarely enforced, and that its application is subjective because of political timing.

Advertisement

That argument smells like day-old sushi on sale in convenience stores.

If you find that the law only applies to your enemies, it isn't law; it's a threat. If you find that it doesn't constrain power when your side holds the gavel, then it's not justice: It's justice wearing a robe.

Consider this: If Jack Smith did what Tom Cotton says he did, then each Trump trial he touches is tainted by questions of bias and timing.

That situation alone is worth scrutiny.

Final Thoughts

Late at night, when the demons come, the left admits it wanted a prosecutor who could bury Trump. Instead, what they got was a man whose credibility was buried. If Jack Smith used his office to alter the course of a national election, then he didn't just betray justice: He polluted it.

And now, those who worshipped him as a legal savior have nothing to say.

The left discovered something that meant what it was intended to mean. When the left proclaims that "no one is above the law," they may discover that it might finally mean what it wants to mean, even if it takes a while to get there.

PJ Media doesn’t rely on government leaks or media whitewashes. We tell the story others won’t. If you’re tired of the double standard and ready to support fearless journalism, become a VIP member today. Get exclusive access and help us.