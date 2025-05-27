It Ain't About How Hard You Hit: America Is Standing Up Again

“The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows.”

That’s what Rocky Balboa told his son in the movie that bears his name. It wasn’t just advice. It was gospel truth dressed in a grey hoodie and street wisdom. And it lands harder now than ever before.

Advertisement

Because let’s be honest: Americans have been getting hit.

We’ve been hit by inflation.

By mandates.

By media lies.

By censorship.

By identity politics.

By bureaucrats who think they know better than the moms and dads trying to raise good kids in a sane country.

But here’s what the Left didn’t see coming.

We remembered the rest of that speech.

“It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward.”

And that's what Americans are doing. We're standing back up.

The Left’s Playbook Is Falling Apart

For nearly a decade, the Left has operated like a condescending puppeteer. It told us what to think, what to say, what to buy, what to inject, what to fear, and who to hate.

When COVID-19 hit, the media and political elite hit harder. Lockdowns, mandates, closed churches, shuttered businesses.

If you dared ask questions, you were labeled a threat.

Now, with the emergence of a new variant, NB.1.8.1, out of China, they are testing the waters again. Trying to summon the same fear-driven compliance.

But this time, the air feels different. The public isn’t panicking.

We’ve seen the scam. Americans aren’t lining up to be guilted, muzzled, and locked down again.

We’re not the same people we were in 2020.

“You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit.”

It’s about grit.

And we’ve got it now in spades.

Free Speech Is Not a Privilege; It’s a Right!

Advertisement

There was a time, five minutes ago, politically speaking, when saying the obvious could end your career.

Men are men. Women are women.

The Constitution is not optional.

The border should mean something.

We should teach kids how to think, not what to think.

Try saying that on a college campus, and you’d be branded a bigot. Try saying it on social media, and you’d get suspended. Try saying it at your job, and you’d be walked out with a cardboard box.

But the tide is quickly turning.

Professors are suing universities for violating academic freedom. Comedians are refusing to bow to woke demands. Parents are filling school board meetings across the country with righteous fury.

Even teenagers are creating subversive media channels where truth takes precedence over trends.

The First Amendment isn’t a courtesy. It’s a cornerstone. And people are no longer asking permission to use it.

“You gotta be willing to take the hits. And not pointing fingers, saying you ain’t where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody.”

The average American has stopped pointing fingers and started pointing toward the truth.

A Country on the Right Track, at Last

For the first time in years, a majority of Americans now say the country is headed in the right direction.

Let that sink in. After years of lockdowns, cultural division, and global embarrassment, the national mood is shifting.

As my Townhall Media colleague, Ward Clark, shared, a recent Rasmussen poll showed that 52% of likely U.S. voters now believe the nation is heading in the right direction.

Advertisement

That’s a major reversal from just a year ago, when only 29% felt that way.

Why?

Because lies can only hold for so long.

Because working-class people are tired of being told they’re the problem.

Because voters are watching new leadership confront old chaos.

They see the economy fighting its way out of the basement.

They see a renewed focus on border security.

They see an executive branch that isn’t apologizing to Europe every time America breathes.

They see someone in the White House, finally, not afraid to call out global threats by name.

They also see their neighbors walking taller. People who were silent two years ago are now planting flags in their yards and speaking with fire in their voices.

Americans are learning again that patriotism is not extremism, and that freedom isn’t a luxury reserved for the credentialed few.

It belongs to all of us.

“If you know what you're worth, go out and get what you're worth.”

Well, we do. And we are.

The Rise of the Everyday Hero

Lobbyists or influencers aren’t writing this new chapter in American grit. It’s being written by truckers, ranchers, line cooks, welders, stay-at-home moms, and veterans.

These are people who got knocked down and refused to stay there.

They reopened their businesses when bureaucrats said no.

They refused injections that went against their conscience.

They challenged corrupt school curricula.

They raised their kids with values instead of slogans.

They paid taxes, built communities, volunteered at food banks, and prayed when it wasn’t popular.

Advertisement

And most of all, they remembered what this country is made of.

Not institutions. Not Ivy League degrees. Not media talking points.

People.

And those people are moving forward.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

A Reckoning the Left Did Not Expect

The Pelosi-Obama-Schumer wing of the party used to be unbeatable. They had tech, media, Hollywood, and the bureaucratic state, all singing from the same hymnal.

Now? They’re out of tune.

Related: The Collapse of the Old Guard: How Obama, Pelosi, and the Press Finally Lost Control

They keep pushing new labels, new fears, and new rules, but no one’s listening. Their version of “democracy” sounds a lot more like control. And we are not interested.

The truth is, their grip is loosening. And they know it.

“That’s how winning is done.”

That line didn’t come from a think tank. It came from a man who had been punched in the mouth, lost everything, and still climbed the steps one more time.

That’s America. That’s us.

And if you don’t believe it, look around.

Because we are standing.

We are speaking.

And we are moving forward!

They called Trump a dictator for building peace through strength. Now they cheer for censorship, open borders, and weaponized agencies.

Help PJ Media continue to shine a light on the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off today.