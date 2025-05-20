Profits Before Patients: Kennedy’s Call-Out of WHO’s Shadow Partners

Imagine a world health summit, where epidemiologists or humanitarian doctors don’t surround the table, but corporate consultants in expensive suits.

They don’t arrive with stethoscopes or data from the field. They come with PowerPoint decks, billing codes, and strategies focused less on saving lives than maximizing deliverables.

This isn’t fiction. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it’s the hidden machinery behind the World Health Organization. On May 20, 2025, in a video address to the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Kennedy aimed at globalist consulting firms like McKinsey & Company. He accused them of profiting off what he described as a “WHO grift,” saying private interests have quietly overtaken public health policymaking.

Not a Conspiracy Theory, a Consultancy Coup

Kennedy’s message is blunt: the people writing pandemic playbooks were not always medical experts. They were private consultants who stood to gain from global chaos.

He argues spreadsheets crafted not in clinics but in boardrooms were behind vaccine mandates, lockdown plans, and public messaging campaigns.

In one viral post, political strategist Andrew Surabian summarized it succinctly: “RFK Jr. calling for other countries to leave globalist consulting firms like McKinsey & Company, who have made millions off the WHO grift." Kennedy’s argument cuts through polite diplomacy. If governments outsource their health decisions to firms with no democratic oversight, who are these policies truly serving?

McKinsey’s Track Record: A Pattern of Profiteering

McKinsey’s involvement in public-sector crises has been marred by controversy, fines, and payouts that span continents and tragedies.

Opioid Epidemic : McKinsey advised Purdue Pharma on how to "turbocharge" sales of OxyContin, including suggestions to pressure pharmacies and target high-volume prescribers. The fallout? Over 500,000 Americans are dead, and McKinsey is quietly settling for nearly $600 million without admitting wrongdoing.

South African Bribery Scandal : In 2024, McKinsey paid over $122 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into bribes it funneled to secure contracts with Eskom and Transnet, two state-run companies in South Africa.

Pandemic Profit : In the U.S. alone, McKinsey was awarded over $100 million in no-bid COVID-19 contracts from agencies including HHS and the VA. Documents later revealed the firm’s role in shaping vaccine distribution strategies and influencing policy frameworks that locked down economies and rewrote public behavior.

A pattern emerges in each of these scandals: McKinsey enters during a crisis, implements a high-level strategy, and exits with profit in hand. There is no jail time, loss of prestige, or real accountability.

WHO’s Willing Partners: When Policy Becomes a Management Seminar

The World Health Organization increasingly looks less like a neutral global health guardian and more like a client with a consulting retainer. McKinsey’s fingerprints can be found across public health infrastructure from Geneva to London.

In 2021, the UK’s health ministry paid McKinsey £563,000 for six weeks of work advising on the reorganization of its public health agency. In pandemic responses across the globe, McKinsey helped develop communications strategy, risk modeling, and logistics blueprints, despite having no public mandate or electoral accountability.

This privatization of health policy transforms science into a service contract.

Consultants aren’t evaluated on lives saved.

They’re assessed on deliverables completed.

They build models, present risk dashboards, and propose interventions, all while billing governments by the hour.

On the Ground: When Policy Serves Profit

Real people live with the fallout.

Lockdowns crafted through templated consulting logic devastated small businesses, cost children years of learning, and destroyed mental health at historic levels.

Economies in the developing world collapsed while health officials implemented lockdowns because “the model said so.”

In some regions, vaccine campaigns were rushed based on distribution plans developed by consultants, not clinicians.

Low-income nations received shots without sufficient trial data or long-term safety tracking because rollout metrics were tied to international aid packages.

Those who deviated from the script, who questioned timing, logistics, or efficacy, were often dismissed or silenced. The script wasn’t sacred science.

It was a business document shaped and delivered by people making a profit on the other end of the phone.

The Real Threat: Unaccountable Power

This isn’t about one firm. It’s about what happens when private actors take over public governance.

Consultants like McKinsey operate behind opaque contracts, free from press scrutiny, immune to FOIA requests, and untouched by elections.

Yet they shape the most intimate and far-reaching parts of people’s lives, what medicines we’re allowed to take, whether we can leave our homes, how our children are educated, and how our businesses are taxed.

This quiet capture of authority by firms with no stake in democracy is not just unethical.

It is dangerous.

It means your freedoms are subject not to your vote, but to someone else’s quarterly earnings report.

Critics vs. Kennedy: Dismissal by Design

Kennedy’s critics have painted him as fringe, anti-science, and even dangerous. But facts are stubborn things. Each settlement, each subpoena, each investigation into McKinsey’s methods reinforces the heart of his critique.

If the media truly wanted to discredit him, they could start by proving his claims false. They won’t, because they can’t. Instead, they mock. They marginalize. They dismiss.

That’s not journalism. That’s defense.

And the thing they’re defending isn’t public health. It’s the power structure that made billionaires out of disaster.

Who Profits from Our Panic?

This isn’t about looking backward. It’s about who gets to write the next chapter of our lives.

Who decides the next health emergency?

Who dictates our choices during a crisis?

Who decides whether the next shutdown is “for our good” or their balance sheet?

When global health becomes a corporate contract, we are no longer citizens. We are data points.

Kennedy is not asking you to abandon science. He’s asking you to demand that the science be free from influence, free from profit motives, free from people who see pandemics as business opportunities.

The most dangerous virus in modern history wasn’t COVID. It was unaccountable power. It infected our governments. It paralyzed our institutions. It divided our communities.

The cure is not a vaccine. It is sunlight, transparency, audits, accountability, and courage.

Because if we do not ask who profits from our panic, we will pay for it again, next time with more than just money.

We’ll pay with our freedom.