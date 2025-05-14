The Return of the Ants: Trump, the Media, and the Left’s Never-Ending Nervous Breakdown

It happens every spring. A couple of warm days hit, and suddenly the carpenter ants are back: sneaky, winged, and highly irritating. I chase them with flying insect spray like I’m defending my home from a six-legged invasion.

And as I stood on a ladder, again, it hit me: this is exactly how the media treats Donald J. Trump. No matter how many facts you spray on the lies, no matter how many times he's cleared, those same left-wing insects crawl right back, chanting “indictment,” “traitor,” or the ever-popular “literally Hitler.”

You could set your watch by it. When the left runs out of ideas, it doesn't pivot; it panics. Then it unleashes the next manufactured Trump crisis, fully expecting the American public to shriek like it’s 2016 all over again.

Russia, Russia, Russia: the hoax that launched a thousand Pulitzer Prizes

This was the crown jewel. For three years, leftists solemnly assured us that Trump was a Kremlin asset. Treason! They cried it from the rooftops. CNN cleared airtime between oxygen shortages to speculate about pee tapes, while MSNBC assigned Rachel Maddow to lead the resistance like she was commanding a Normandy invasion.

The result? No collusion. Zero. After nearly two years and enough taxpayer money to build a small airport, the Mueller Report confirmed what anyone not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome already knew: it was bunk.

Still no retractions. No consequences. Just Pulitzer Prizes handed out for fiction disguised as journalism.

The left's favorite hobby: quoting Trump without quoting him

Charlottesville? “Very fine people” was supposedly a glowing endorsement of neo-Nazis if you stopped reading the sentence halfway through.

What Trump actually said was that there were good people on both sides of the statue debate, not the white supremacists. But nuance doesn't trend, nor does truth when you're writing fan fiction for the DNC.

The bleach lie

Another media high point: Trump allegedly advised Americans to inject themselves with Lysol. Never mind that what he said was speculative and misworded, tied to light and disinfectant technology being researched at the time.

The media, always keen to feign outrage and stupidity in equal measure, treated this like he suggested that everyone take a Clorox smoothie. Networks cut the clip, cut the context, and cut what little was left of journalistic integrity.

Photo op propaganda: Lafayette Square

Trump, holding a Bible outside St. John’s Church, cue the coordinated hysteria. “He tear-gassed peaceful protesters!” cried the press.

Except… he didn’t.

Multiple investigations, including those by the Inspector General, confirmed that the park was cleared to erect fencing, not for Trump’s stroll. But as always, truth lagged far behind the hysteria, which is exactly how they like it.

The kids in Obama’s cages

One of the most galling media gymnastics routines in recent memory. Trump’s administration was raked over the coals for detaining children at the border, using facilities and photos from Obama’s term.

Did anyone on the left care that these cages were built by the “Hope and Change” guy? Of course not. The only time Democrats find religion is when it’s politically convenient, and the only time they care about borders is when they can exploit children to attack Trump.

The first impeachment: whistleblowers who blew smoke

Remember the impeachment circus over the Ukraine call? Trump was impeached for suggesting that Ukraine look into corruption involving the Biden family, which, we now know, is like opening a garage door and finding a landfill.

The same Democrats who fainted like Southern belles over “quid pro quo” were silent when Joe Biden actually bragged about withholding a billion dollars until a prosecutor was fired. You know, the one looking into his son’s employer.

Impeachment wasn’t about high crimes. It was about high theater. The left has no moral compass, just a rusty weathervane that spins with the polls.

COVID: heads they win, tails Trump loses

Trump closes travel to China: he’s a racist. Doesn’t close it fast enough? He’s negligent.

The media says it's unsafe when he fast-tracks vaccines with Operation Warp Speed. Biden inherits the rollout, and suddenly, it's a miracle of science, as long as you ignore the piles of side effects, mandates, and coercion that followed.

Georgia on their lies

The Washington Post falsely quoted Trump demanding that officials “find the fraud.” That lie circulated like wildfire. Quiet correction came weeks later, a whisper after the megaphone.

The truth? Trump challenged the election, something Democrats do every time they lose. But when he does it, it’s an insurrection.

January 6 and the collapse of nuance

Was it ugly? Yes. Was it an “insurrection?” No. Not unless you redefine that word to mean “a bunch of disorganized people breaking things and taking selfies.”

Trump told the crowd to march “peacefully and patriotically.” But the media chopped that too, like always. You’d think their editing software had a “Make Trump Look Evil” button. Maybe it does.

The real crisis: a media addicted to manufactured outrage

The reason these Trump-ant scandals keep returning is simple: leftists need him. He’s the villain in their pulp novel, the monster under the bed, the reason they wake up with purpose.

If Trump cured cancer, the New York Times would lead with, “Experts Warn About Overpopulation Crisis Sparked by Trump’s Reckless Healing.”

And that’s the root of it: leftists cannot allow Trump to succeed or even appear competent. Because every win he tallies is a loss for their entire narrative. And their narrative, built on sand, fear, and Marxist theory disguised as compassion, is the only thing they’ve got.

Truth: the only insecticide they can’t manufacture

So here we are. Spring again. The ants are back. I’m back on the ladder, swatting wings and falsehoods. And the media is back too, crawling over the same tired lies, hoping the public forgets just how wrong they were last time.

But this time, we spray back with facts. With context. With memory.

Because, as it turns out, you can’t cancel a man who refuses to bow. And you can’t bury the truth with a headline.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

