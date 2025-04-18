Find Leaders Who Will Fight for You Like They Fight for Predators

Have you ever come across someone who is absolutely driven to self-destruction? I knew a lady once whose default setting was her own ruination. You could hand her the keys to the kingdom and she would use those keys to slit her own wrists. To paraphrase Mark Twain, if she had been there when the Almighty said "Let there be light," we never would've had it. Regardless of the situation or the calamitous consequences of making the wrong decision, no option was too dumb, no course of action too destructive as she charged full speed in the wrong direction like a bull in a minefield. Then, having succeeded in leveling everything around her, as the smoke cleared she'd dust herself off and go looking for another fresh catastrophe to engineer.

Sometimes, however, it isn't just one confused person, or even a small misguided group, that perpetually takes the wrong side. Sometimes it's an entire political movement. Take the case of the MS-13 gang member and wife abuser who has captured the bleeding hearts and bewildered minds of the left. This morning I woke up to see photographs of the allegedly angelic family man/violent illegal alien MS-13 member enjoying a cup-o-joe and the undivided attention of dewy-eyed United States Senator Chris Van Hollen, who was in El Salvador to try and spring the foreign predator from prison. How, you might ask, can a United States senator both symbolically and literally overlook his own constituents and citizens who have been assaulted, raped, and murdered by illegal predatory gangs in the U.S., only to land in El Salvador and lavish coffee and kind attention on a deported illegal predatory gang member?

Consider, please, the undisputed and documented facts that the Department of Justice posted just two days ago:

When arrested, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was found with rolls of cash and drugs.

He was arrested with two other MS-13 gang members.

When arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt featuring rolls of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various currency denominations, signifying the MS-13 gang membership of "see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil."

Two judges have found that he is indeed a member of MS-13, and their findings have not been reversed.

Intelligence reports indicate that he has been involved in human trafficking.

He freely admitted to being an illegal alien from El Salvador.

He claimed to be in fear of returning to El Salvador due to persecution by an MS-13 rival gang.

His wife filed an order of protection against him after he punched her, tore off her shirt and bruised her.

In other words, as the DOJ report states, "Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent criminal illegal alien and MS-13 member. He belongs behind bars and off American soil." So why in the name of flat-footed good sense are progressive politicians, media analysts, and various legal apparatchiks losing their minds to ensure that the smallest technical aspects of legal procedures are assiduously followed for illegal alien predators when these same talking heads had no concern as existing border laws were broken by the Biden Administration to let gang members, predators, rapists and murderers roam the country and victimize American citizens? Where were these district judges and their magical black robes when an American president ignored the law to fly unvetted illegals into the country and hand them the earnings of American taxpayers? What depraved minds and souls can fly to El Salvador to have coffee with an MS-13 gang member, but couldn't be bothered to fly to North Carolina to help hurricane victims?

Professor Gad Sad posits a compelling answer. In his book, "The Parasitic Mind," Saad writes of a condition he has termed, "Ostrich Parasitic Syndrome." He defines it thus:

This disorder causes a person to reject realities that are otherwise as clear as the existence of gravity. Sufferers of OPS do not believe their lying eyes. They construct an alternate reality known as Unicornia. In such a world, science, reason, rules of causality, evidentiary thresholds, a near-infinite amount of data, data analytic procedures, inferential statistics, the epistemological rules inherent to the scientific method, rules of logic, historical patterns, daily patterns, and common sense are all rejected. Instead, the delusional ramblings of an OPS sufferer are rooted in illusory correlations, non-existent causal links, and feel-good progressive platitudes. Ostrich Logic is always delivered via an air of haughty moral superiority.

We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/yTUoSXmCBa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

Meanwhile, as your very own proponent of flat-footed good sense, I offer the following sentiment:

Find leaders and who care at least as much about securing your rights as an American citizen, your community and your country as they do about securing the rights of predators, felons, and illegal aliens who have been allowed to terrorize you cities and communities, unimpeded, for years now. Like the person I knew years ago who routinely pursued the worst possible options, the radical left never met a bad idea they didn't subsequently embrace. In the process they turned a great country into a violent cesspool where dangerous predators were turned loose by idiotic district attorneys and starry-eyed judges and where a doddering incoherent mess of a president and his band of bumbling accomplices brought in millions of unvetted national security threats while telling us the border was secure.

But like a department store that's been plundered and wrecked by a marauding gang of thugs, the place has to be cleaned up. We actually found a leader who values us more than the miscreants who plundered the country and assaulted our citizens. A massive wave of illegal and destructive humanity requires massive measures to clean up, and that's exactly what is happening.

A lawyer recently posted on social media the old adage that it's better that 100 guilty men go free than that one innocent man be wrongly prosecuted. What happens when the number of guilty goes into the millions? How many additional innocent citizens will become victims while we wait for endless procedural machinations to determine how many jurists can obfuscate on the head of a pin? My flat-footed good sense answer is, get the illegals the hell out of here. We didn't cause this mess, but we've got to be the adults who clean it up.