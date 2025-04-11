'Whack-a-Mole,' Racialist Version

"Never argue with stupid people," said Mark Twain, who added, "they will drag you down to their level, then beat you with experience." As prescient as he was, I sometimes wonder if Twain understood the staggering capacity of humans to exterminate the very last scrap of good sense.

Precious few people embody the point more than those who see racism as the omnipresent culprit behind every real or perceived problem or shortcoming in our civic and personal lives. To engage them in a dialogue on the topic is to engage in a rhetorical version of "Whack-a-Mole," where one bone of contention is dealt with only to see another two, four, or six spring up until you realize the exercise is pointless.

There's an old adage that holds that if all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Likewise, if you see everything through the lens of race, every problem becomes a racial one. Virtually any disparity, any social ill, indeed, any difference in outcome becomes rooted in racism until we turn Dr. King's dream on its head and assert that the color of one's skin is itself evidence of one's character. In short, we've gone from a world where ignorance was no excuse to one in which ignorance is no obstacle.

As Exhibit A, I offer Princeton University's Professor of African American studies Eddie Glaude, for whom perceptions of racism have become as essential as the very air he breathes. He recently went on MSNBC to express his regretful conclusion that the majority of American voters are simply racist. Why? "We chose a felon because we didn't want to elect a black woman." Well, gee whiz, that was simple.

You see, it had nothing to do with wave after wave of unvetted illegals from all over the world pouring across our borders for an all-expense-paid crime spree financed by American taxpayers. And of course it had nothing to do with men dressed as female sports competitors who were allowed to beat the daylights out of women and destroy their scholarships while invading their locker rooms and showers. And it couldn't have had anything to do with a White House and compliant media who told us that the barely sentient, stuttering, and doddering old man shaking hands with thin air was a supremely energetic and razor sharp genius who made Albert Einstein look like Forest Gump.

Nope, Professor Glaude overlooks the wreckage of the previous four years and the inability of Kamala Harris to articulate one thing she would do differently before he turns his magical, unflinching gaze deep into the souls of 78 million Americans to discern their motivation. And you guessed it. We are racist. Because things like peace and prosperity, the ability to walk down the street and survive, the safety and education of our children — those things are barely a blip on the radar to 78 million Americans when there's a chance to stick it to a black woman. The good news is that if you actually believe that codswallop, you too can become a Princeton professor. The bad news is that there is any media outlet in the country that would treat seriously the massive ego and myopic hubris it takes to make such a majestically stupid pronouncement.

When the President's border czar, Tom Homan, gave fair notice to violent predators who were in the country illegally, Glaude ascended his MSNBC soapbox and diagnosed Homan's intent to remove these barbaric felons, saying, "Tom Homan wants to be Bull Connor," a mid 20th-century racist segregationist who was on the Birmingham, Ala., City Council, where he ordered firemen to use their hoses on civil rights protestors in the early 1960s. It didn't take long for Al Sharpton to chime in, adding that "There's a certain element of profiling here, that we're looking for people of a certain black or brown color."

Of course, it would be beneath the dignity of either of these race hustlers to point out that some 80% of illegal immigrants in the U.S. were from Latin America and the Caribbean. If facts get in the way of the narrative, the facts are racist, see? As Rich Lowry pointed out in National Review:

The top five countries of origin were Mexico (45 percent of illegals), Guatemala (7 percent), El Salvador (6 percent), Honduras (5 percent), and India (3 percent). No European country made the top ten.

It makes sense that the demographics of deportations would match the demographics of illegal entries into the country. Anyone who can't see the difference between that and a racist thug like Bull Connor has no room to lecture the rest of us on matters of race or anything of moral significance. The Eddie Glaudes and Al Sharptons would prefer us to sit quietly like good little victims, watch our cities burn, our communities and families incessantly terrorized by predators, and just lie back while thinking of diversity.

Except that we didn't lie back, nor do we intend to. We left racial "Whack-a-Mole" to people who can't see anything but race, which is one reason why MSNBC lost nearly half of its viewership following the 2024 election. We've moved on.

