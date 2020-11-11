Oregon Grants COVID Relief Funds to Strippers, Lap Dancers, Hookers 'Who Are Falling Through the Cracks'

The COVID “CARES Act” bailout money is being doled out to Oregon strippers, hookers, and lap dancers. And you thought there might be waste, fraud, and abuse in the system.

Oregon, which may have the nation’s most elastic free speech code, announced that strippers and other “sex workers” are eligible for COVID relief funds because they have no where else to turn and are falling through the cracks in the pandemic.

The PDX Stripper Strike, a chapter of the Portland-based Haymarket [Stripper] Pole Collective has been granted $600,000.00 in taxpayer money to give out to black, indigenous, and transgender “sex workers.”

Scenes from today's #pdxstripperstrike rally in downtown Portland

George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, which, besides agitating for legalizing all drugs in Oregon, wants to legalize all sex work. It defines “sex workers” as:

[A]dults who receive money or goods in exchange for consensual sexual services or erotic performances, either regularly or occasionally. The term “sex worker” recognizes that sex work is work. Prostitution, on the other hand, has connotations of criminality and immorality. Many people who sell sexual services prefer the term “sex worker” and find “prostitute” demeaning and stigmatizing, which contributes to their exclusion from health, legal, and social services.

Please note where your tax dollars will go in Oregon. In addition to helping to pay rent and food bills, the Oregon Health Authority also wants you to know that tax dollars will go toward several important priorities, among them, “professional development” for hookers and strippers.

Professional development

Education grants

Internet service

Personal hygiene items

A COVID test lap dancers, strippers and hookers can mail in

We have no idea what “professional development” is either.

The PDX Stripper Strike founder, Cat Hollis, told KOIN 6 News that the need is great.

[Sex workers] are suffering right now, and they don’t have anywhere to turn. We’re providing educational grants, professional development grants, and direct aid—rent support, food, and hygiene supplies—to sex workers most impacted by prejudice and COVID. Organizations like ours are the only things keeping sex workers from falling through the cracks.

Donations for the Oregon sex worker relief are also being taken under the auspices of the Young Woman’s Christian Association, also known as the YWCA.

